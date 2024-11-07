Spreadsheet for paid subscribers here but the full analysis is here for all y’all!

Thank you for all your support. We have some exciting things coming now that we have a friendly ear to hear our complaints on the Covid years. More on that soon!

Major Takeaways:

Trump outperformed targets in suburban counties, particularly in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Democrats maintained strong margins in highly educated areas like Loudoun County, VA but saw erosion in working-class regions

Key flips from 2020 occurred in Bucks County (PA), Washoe County (NV), and Sauk County (WI)

County-by-County Breakdown:

Arizona

Maricopa County (Target: R+3) Achieved R+2.3% (Trump 50.7%, Harris 48.4%) Nearly hit target, flipped from D+2.2 in 2020 Strong performance in Phoenix suburbs helped drive the flip Fell slightly short of R+3 target but demonstrated significant suburban shift



Georgia

Baldwin County (Target: R+2) Achieved R+2.2% (Trump 50.9%, Harris 48.6%) Exceeded target slightly, flipped from D+1.3 in 2020 College student turnout lower than 2020 Black voter participation remained steady

Fayette County (Target: R+10) Achieved R+3.2% ( Trump 51.2%, Harris 48.0%) Fell short of aggressive R+10 target Continued demographic shifts limited Republican gains Suburban diversification trend evident in results

Gwinnett County (Target: D+12) Final margin D+16.5% (Harris 57.6%, Trump 41.1%) Democrats overperformed target but dropped from D+18.2 in 2020 Strong Asian and Hispanic turnout maintained Democratic advantage Slight Republican improvement from 2020



Michigan

Kent County (Target: D+2) Final margin D+4.8% (Harris 51.5%, Trump 46.7%) Democrats overperformed target but dropped from D+6.1 in 2020 Young professional vote remained strong for Democrats Some Republican gains in outer suburbs

Saginaw County (Target: R+2) Achieved R+3.3% ( Trump 51.0%, Harris 47.7%) Exceeded target, flipped from D+0.3 in 2020 Strong performance among working-class voters Union household shifts evident in margin



Nevada

Washoe County (Target: D+1) Final margin R+2.3% (Trump 50.3%, Harris 48.0%) Major flip from D+4.5 in 2020 Hispanic voter shifts helped drive Republican gains California transplant impact less than expected



North Carolina

Cabarrus County (Target: R+12) Achieved R+8.0% (Trump 53.3%, Harris 45.4%) Fell short of R+12 target but improved from R+9.4 in 2020 Suburban growth limited Republican ceiling Manufacturing employment concerns reflected in margin



Pennsylvania

Bucks County (Target: R+2) Achieved R+1.2% (Trump 49.5%, Harris 48.3%) Nearly hit target, crucial flip from D+4.4 in 2020 Suburban women shifts evident in results Union support showed some Republican movement

Cumberland County (Target: R+14) Achieved R+9.7% (Trump 54.2%, Harris 44.5%) Fell short of target, slight decline from R+10.6 in 2020 Military vote remained strongly Republican Warehouse worker turnout impacted final margin

Northampton County (Target: R+2) Achieved R+2.2% (Trump 50.6%, Harris 48.4%) Exceeded target, flipped from D+0.7 in 2020 Working-class shifts continued from 2020 trend Hispanic turnout lower than 2020



Virginia

Loudoun County (Target: D+15) Final margin D+16.2% (Harris 56.6%, Trump 40.4%) Slightly exceeded target but dropped from D+25 in 2020 Education issues drove some Republican gains Tech corridor remained strongly Democratic

Virginia Beach City (Target: R+2) Final margin D+2.4% (Harris 50.6%, Trump 48.2%) Missed target, remained Democratic but shifted from D+5.4 in 2020 Military vote split more than expected Suburban shifts less pronounced than other regions



Wisconsin