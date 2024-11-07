15 County Recap! How did Trump do?
Thank you for all your support.
Major Takeaways:
Trump outperformed targets in suburban counties, particularly in Pennsylvania and Georgia
Democrats maintained strong margins in highly educated areas like Loudoun County, VA but saw erosion in working-class regions
Key flips from 2020 occurred in Bucks County (PA), Washoe County (NV), and Sauk County (WI)
County-by-County Breakdown:
Arizona
Maricopa County (Target: R+3)
Achieved R+2.3% (Trump 50.7%, Harris 48.4%)
Nearly hit target, flipped from D+2.2 in 2020
Strong performance in Phoenix suburbs helped drive the flip
Fell slightly short of R+3 target but demonstrated significant suburban shift
Georgia
Baldwin County (Target: R+2)
Achieved R+2.2% (Trump 50.9%, Harris 48.6%)
Exceeded target slightly, flipped from D+1.3 in 2020
College student turnout lower than 2020
Black voter participation remained steady
Fayette County (Target: R+10)
Achieved R+3.2% (Trump 51.2%, Harris 48.0%)
Fell short of aggressive R+10 target
Continued demographic shifts limited Republican gains
Suburban diversification trend evident in results
Gwinnett County (Target: D+12)
Final margin D+16.5% (Harris 57.6%, Trump 41.1%)
Democrats overperformed target but dropped from D+18.2 in 2020
Strong Asian and Hispanic turnout maintained Democratic advantage
Slight Republican improvement from 2020
Michigan
Kent County (Target: D+2)
Final margin D+4.8% (Harris 51.5%, Trump 46.7%)
Democrats overperformed target but dropped from D+6.1 in 2020
Young professional vote remained strong for Democrats
Some Republican gains in outer suburbs
Saginaw County (Target: R+2)
Achieved R+3.3% (Trump 51.0%, Harris 47.7%)
Exceeded target, flipped from D+0.3 in 2020
Strong performance among working-class voters
Union household shifts evident in margin
Nevada
Washoe County (Target: D+1)
Final margin R+2.3% (Trump 50.3%, Harris 48.0%)
Major flip from D+4.5 in 2020
Hispanic voter shifts helped drive Republican gains
California transplant impact less than expected
North Carolina
Cabarrus County (Target: R+12)
Achieved R+8.0% (Trump 53.3%, Harris 45.4%)
Fell short of R+12 target but improved from R+9.4 in 2020
Suburban growth limited Republican ceiling
Manufacturing employment concerns reflected in margin
Pennsylvania
Bucks County (Target: R+2)
Achieved R+1.2% (Trump 49.5%, Harris 48.3%)
Nearly hit target, crucial flip from D+4.4 in 2020
Suburban women shifts evident in results
Union support showed some Republican movement
Cumberland County (Target: R+14)
Achieved R+9.7% (Trump 54.2%, Harris 44.5%)
Fell short of target, slight decline from R+10.6 in 2020
Military vote remained strongly Republican
Warehouse worker turnout impacted final margin
Northampton County (Target: R+2)
Achieved R+2.2% (Trump 50.6%, Harris 48.4%)
Exceeded target, flipped from D+0.7 in 2020
Working-class shifts continued from 2020 trend
Hispanic turnout lower than 2020
Virginia
Loudoun County (Target: D+15)
Final margin D+16.2% (Harris 56.6%, Trump 40.4%)
Slightly exceeded target but dropped from D+25 in 2020
Education issues drove some Republican gains
Tech corridor remained strongly Democratic
Virginia Beach City (Target: R+2)
Final margin D+2.4% (Harris 50.6%, Trump 48.2%)
Missed target, remained Democratic but shifted from D+5.4 in 2020
Military vote split more than expected
Suburban shifts less pronounced than other regions
Wisconsin
Ozaukee County (Target: R+15)
Achieved R+10.5% (Trump 54.6%, Harris 44.1%)
Fell short of target, slight decline from R+12 in 2020
College-educated Republican softness evident
Wealthy suburban trends match national pattern
Sauk County (Target: R+2)
Achieved R+1.6% (Trump 50.0%, Harris 48.4%)
Nearly hit target, flipped from D+1.7 in 2020
Rural areas showed strong Republican turnout
Tourism industry concerns reflected in voting patterns
I wonder how big the win is when cheating is removed. This election, if honestly done, may be the biggest win in history. As was mentioned months ago, a blowout was needed to overcome the election fraud. It would be nice to know what the blowout really looked like.
What does being college educated have to do with anything? I believe you, but I don’t understand the connection. What else is there besides being college educated that drives voting democrat?