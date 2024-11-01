(just a quick fun video for y’all trying to vote for Trump. Careful that ghostly donkey with the cackle switching your vote)

Historical Context

2016: Trump victory margin 77,744 votes (MI, PA, WI)

2020: Biden victory margin 42,918 votes (AZ, GA, WI)

Key Trend Indicators to Watch

Gen Z male ("Trump bro") turnout

Post-Dobbs working-class women voting patterns

Black turnout and Democratic support levels

Latino voting trends

College-educated suburban shifts

County-by-County Analysis By State

Arizona

Maricopa County (Phoenix)

61% of state's total votes

2020: Biden +2.2%

2016: Trump +2.9%

2012: R+10.7%

Key Demographics: Working-class Hispanic voters (Phoenix) "McCain Republicans" (Scottsdale/North Phoenix) College students (Tempe) Conservative retirees (West Valley) LDS voters (East Valley)

Victory Threshold: Trump needs R+3 minimum

Note: Results typically take weeks to count :(

Georgia

Baldwin County (Milledgeville)

Historical Significance: Former Civil War capital

Demographics: 41% Black (down from 43% in 2000)

Educational Institutions: Georgia College and Georgia Military College

2020: Biden +1.3%

2016: Clinton +1.7%

Last Republican win: 2004

Significance: Black and youth turnout indicator

Fayette County (Atlanta Suburbs)

Features: Peachtree City's golf cart network

Demographic Trend: Rapid Black population growth

Voting History: 2012: Romney +31% 2016: Trump +19% 2020: Trump +7% 2022 Senate Runoff: Warnock within 1%

Key Factor: White college graduate shift from GOP

Michigan

Muskegon County

Location: Lake Michigan manufacturing hub

Demographics: 63% white non-college, 12% Black

Voting History: 2012: Obama +18% 2016: Clinton +1.5% 2020: Biden +0.6% 2022: Whitmer +8%, Abortion Rights +10%

Key Factor: Working-class white women

Saginaw County

Economic Base: Auto parts manufacturing

Historical Significance: Former lumber center

Voting History: Pre-2016: Democratic since 1984 2016: Trump +1.2% 2020: Biden +0.3%

Additional Stakes: Toss-up Senate and House races

Key Figure: State Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet

Nevada

Clark County (Las Vegas)

Democratic margin declining three straight elections

Historical Democratic Margins: 2008: D+19.0% 2012: D+14.6% 2016: D+10.7% 2020: D+9.4%

Victory Threshold: Keep Democratic margin under 5%

Washoe County (Reno)

Location: Northern Nevada

Economic Development: $3.6B Tesla battery factory

Demographics: 32% white college graduates (vs. 21% in Clark)

Voting History: 2016: Clinton +1.3% 2020: Biden +4.5%

Note: Recent election certification controversies

North Carolina

Cabarrus County (Charlotte Area)

Features: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Demographic Shift: 2010: 72% white 2022: 59% white, 21% Black, 12% Hispanic, 6% Asian

Voting History: 2016: Trump +20% 2020: Trump +9% 2022: Budd +12%

Harris Victory Threshold: Keep Trump margin to 5% or less

Nash County (Rocky Mount)

Economics: Median household income $56,000

History: NAFTA-impacted manufacturing/tobacco town

Voting Pattern: All presidential races since 2004 within 1,000 votes

Recent Results: 2020: Biden +0.2% 2022: Budd +7%

Additional Stakes: Rep. Don Davis (NC-01) toss-up race

Wake County

Demographics: Median household income $97,000

Victory Threshold: Keep margin within 20 points

Key Metrics: Election day vs. early vote margins High-income precinct changes



Pennsylvania

Bucks County (Philadelphia Suburbs)

Demographics: 50% non-college white electorate

Recent Trump visit: McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose

Voting History: 2016: Clinton +0.8% 2020: Biden +4.4%

Key Factor: Union influence (Teamsters, IAFF)

Note: Recent GOP voter registration advantage

Cumberland County (Harrisburg Area)

Trends: Growing tech/logistics hub

Voting History: 2016: Trump +18% 2020: Trump +11% 2022: Shapiro +8%

Notable: 23% Haley primary vote

Harris Strategy: Need single-digit margin

Northampton County (Lehigh Valley)

Perfect Presidential Bellwether: Since 1972

Demographics: 30% Hispanic in Bethlehem

History: Bethlehem Steel closure (2003)

Voting Pattern: 2016: Trump +4% 2020: Biden +1.2%

Additional Stakes: Rep. Susan Wild toss-up race

Erie County

Noted as Pennsylvania's biggest bellwether

Victory Threshold: R+2 minimum

Wisconsin

Brown County

Key Metrics: Strong manufacturing presence, union households

Victory Threshold: R+8 minimum

Sauk County

History: Ringling Brothers circus birthplace

Demographics: 70% non-college white voters

Voting History: 2016: Trump +0.4% 2020: Biden +1.7%

Key Factor: Democratic field organizing effectiveness

Ozaukee County (Milwaukee Suburbs)

Region: Part of "WOW" counties

Demographics: Highest college-educated white population outside Dane County

Voting History: 2012: Romney +30% 2016: Trump +19% 2020: Trump +12%

Strategic Importance: Must offset rural trends

Election Night Timeline

First Wave (7:00-7:30 PM ET)

Virginia Beach City Need R+2 or better

Historical Context: 2000: R+14.3% 2016: R+3.5% 2020: D+5.4%

Loudoun County Cannot lose by more than 15 points

Rising Asian-American population

High-income economic voters

Second Wave (7:30-8:00 PM ET)

Focus on NC counties (Wake, Robeson)

Watch PA early returns

Later Returns (After 8:00 PM ET)

Monitor Midwest battlegrounds

Arizona/Nevada results likely delayed

Victory Requirements By State

Pennsylvania Path

Northampton: R+2 minimum

Luzerne: R+15 minimum

Montgomery: Keep loss <20 points

Michigan Requirements

Kent: Within 5 points

Macomb: R+8 minimum

Wayne: Turnout under 62%

Wisconsin Necessities

Waukesha: R+25 minimum

Kenosha: Must win

Brown: R+8 minimum

Victory Scenarios

Scenario 1: Hispanic Shift

Clark County, NV under D+5

Maricopa County R+3

Miami-Dade competitive

Scenario 2: Suburban Recovery

Virginia Beach City R+2

Loudoun County loss <15

Oakland County loss <12

Scenario 3: Rural Surge

Cambria County R+40

Robeson County R+20

Erie County R+2

Methodology Notes