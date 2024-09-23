30+ Examples of Covid Hypocrisy
Our leaders were hypocrites! Surprise. It was almost prominent feature among the ruling class elites who kept you locked down and gagged while they roamed free.
The NEVER-ENDING parade of the hypocrisy of our elected officials. They say one thing, and they do another. Rules are for thee, not for me!
Here were some of our favorite moments of maddening hypocrisy.
In August 2020, as the second wave of Covid began to hit across the country, attendees of MTVs Video Music Awards were granted exemptions from New York City’s extreme pandemic rules, requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arrival or face massive fines. Not for these celebrities!
The next month, then Speaker the House Nancy Pelosi, who verbally championed business shutdowns as a means to stop the pandemic, was caught getting her hair done off-hours at a hairdresser that was otherwise forbidden to take clients in San Francisco.
