In the last despicable act, President Biden has given a pardon to Dr. Anthony Fauci and backdated it to 2014. What was happening around then? The decisions made around gain-of-function funding. It is completely obvious that Fauci knew he was guilty and was looking for a parachute. I'll have more to say on this later, but I wanted to get out of this breaking news.
He pardoned his entire family this morning. These ALL MUST BE CHALLENGED!
Well, following precedent set by Fauci himself, one is not considered fully pardoned until 2 weeks following receipt of such “pardon”. So it should be easy to fix…