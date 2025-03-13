If you’re not following Jenny on X, you’re missing out! (She’s also on Substack!)

Today, Jenny had some thoughts as we hit 5 years from the Covid pandemic:

It was 5 years ago today for our family that everything changed. Our small, private Christian school announced they would be closing for 4 weeks. We were waiting in a long line at Costco for toilet paper when we got the notification. It was raining that day, like it is raining today.

We watched in real time the world go insane. We watched family members and lifelong friends turn on each other. We lost jobs, we lost that school I loved, and I lost babies alone in a doctor’s office because actual doctors were afraid of my healthy husband.

I watched while the world told me I was the abnormal one for not thinking all of that was completely normal.

It wasn’t normal. I’m still upset about it. I still see the lasting effects on my children who went through it, and they’re the lucky, privileged ones.

But. I know for a fact I would’ve hidden the Jews during WWII. I know I would’ve boycotted the buses in Montgomery. I would’ve fought in the revolution, probably yelling at Hamilton to keep it in his damn pants while helping him write.

To know these things about yourself is quite centering. I’m not perfect by FAR and I make a LOT of mistakes, but fighting for our children, our future, and our freedom is not one of them.

So grateful to all of you amazing people who were there in the covid trenches with me. I wish none of it had happened, but I’m not sure I would take it back either because of the relationships that were forged or strengthened over the past 5 years.

And to Justin - thanks for being my rock, my shoulder to cry on, for laughing with me in the darkness, for forging my vax papers, for the 2 extra babies I wanted just to bring more hope and light into the world, and for writing a whole damn book just so I could feel less crazy. Love you forever. Thanks for taking the kids to school in the rain this morning so I could finish my Bible study. I will never take these beautiful little snippets of normal life for granted again.

