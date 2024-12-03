Below is a comprehensive outline of the Congressional COVID Select Committee's final report.

This outline covers sections 1 through 6.

PDF Version of the Outline - Part 1

Former British PM Boris Johnson and Biden administration official Dr. Jha also expressed belief in the lab leak theory

Key evidence expected for natural origin is still missing

Evidence for natural origin at the Huanan Seafood Market is tenuous

Dr. Chan outlined 5 key points supporting the lab leak scenario as more plausible than natural origin

Mr. Wade, former New York Times science editor, noted SARS-CoV-2's furin cleavage site is a feature never before seen in the SARS virus family

Mr. Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, stated the lab leak theory is the only explanation credibly supported by intelligence

Dr. Redfield, former CDC Director, believes COVID-19 more likely resulted from an accidental lab leak than a natural spillover

DOE and FBI assessed COVID-19 likely resulted from a lab incident

WIV collaborated on publications and secret projects with China's military since at least 2017

WIV has a published record of conducting gain-of-function research to engineer chimeric viruses

Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) became sick in autumn 2019 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Evidence from U.S. government agencies, senior intelligence officials, and scientists increasingly supports the lab leak hypothesis

FINDING: SARS-CoV-2 likely emerged due to a laboratory or research-related accident

FINDING: "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2" was "prompted" by Dr. Fauci to "disprove" the lab leak theory

On February 16, 2020, Dr. Andersen et al. posted "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2" which concluded SARS-CoV-2 is not a laboratory construct

Dr. Andersen stated the paper was "prompted" by Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and Dr. Farrar

Dr. Andersen testified Dr. Fauci suggested on January 31, 2020 that if he believed the virus came from a lab, he should write a peer-reviewed paper on it

The authors of Proximal Origin were aware of the paper's influence and potential to "disprove the lab leak theory"

The paper's arguments regarding the receptor-binding domain and furin cleavage site did not definitively rule out a lab origin