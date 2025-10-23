Rational Ground by Justin Hart

The Do Not Comply Guy
2d

BS!

Katy Marriott
2d

Respectfully, I have to disagree with your perspective. I think it will dehumanise art - is already dehumanising art - to a dismal degree.

Great artists *see* the world differently, and their art changes our perception. AI cannot conceivably do this, as it recycles what has already been created.

It will be enough for most, and their horizons will never be expanded.

I have seen this in my profession as a singer; autotune hurts my ears and allows those who cannot sing but look good to rise to the top.

My sideline was as a translator. All gone now; companies do not care if the translation is faithful and perceptive, only that it is cheap.

And as an artist, oh, I can see that a few artists will cater to the elite whilst most will limit themselves to banality.

As a tool, AI is great. As a creative force, it is soul-destroying.

