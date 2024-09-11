Earlier this week we gave you exclusive access to a robust Tableau chart to see the history of your county for Presidential elections.

Every day, I wake up to beautiful weather in San Diego and a notice from the Board of Supervisors that they want to spend us into oblivion and indoctrinate my kids.

Luckily, Jenny is a super planner and positioned our home in a school district that respects parents (they’re not so lucky just a few streets down!).

As we learned during Covid, all politics is local!

Want to know how your county has transformed over the years?

Are you jealous of OTHER COUNTIES? Let’s do some comparisons!

FULL TOOL AVAILABLE TO SUBSCRIBERS BELOW

I used to live in Loudoun County, which at the time was the fastest-growing county in the country for about 10 straight years. It's situated just outside of the Beltway in Washington, DC, in northern Virginia. It also happens to be the wealthiest county by household income. But it changed dramatically over the years.

Now I live in deep blue San Diego with weather that hangs around 71° all year round, but I'm stuck with candidates and people who voted for legitimate tyrants here year after year. I still have hope!

Then you look at counties like Miami Dade in Florida which while still voting for Democrats is turning heavily red and the trajectory is pretty powerful. Compared to Los Angeles Miami has some hope.

I'm actually curious about you readers. Where are you from? What you like where you are. Do the changes that you see in your county mimic what you expect?

I’m opening the comments for everyone!

JOIN UP AS A MEMBER TODAY!