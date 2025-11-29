For years, anyone who dared suggest that the COVID-19 shots carried serious risks for children was dismissed as an “anti-vaxxer.” Parents who hesitated were shamed. Pediatricians who raised concerns were silenced.

Yesterday, an internal FDA letter blew the lid off that narrative.

Between 2021 and 2024, the FDA’s own safety reviewers flagged at least ten deaths in children and adolescents aged 7–16 as “likely, probable, or possible” causally related to COVID-19 vaccination, according to a previously undisclosed VAERS deep-dive.

Page 1 of the letter from Vinay:

Ten healthy kids. Dead.

Officially acknowledged by the agency that told us the shots were “safe and effective” for this age group with near-religious certainty.

The review was apparently completed years ago, yet it stayed buried until new leadership took over in 2025. That alone should infuriate every parent in America.

Even more explosive: Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s new Chief Medical Officer and longtime critic of the agency’s pandemic overreach, sent a blistering agency-wide email accompanying the release. In it, he demands “introspection and humility” from FDA staff and openly admits:

“We remain uncertain whether COVID-19 vaccination net saved the lives of healthy children and adolescents.”

Translation: the emperor had no clothes, and someone inside finally said it out loud.

Prasad goes further, calling for sweeping reforms that should have been in place from day one:

- Mandatory randomized clinical trials before vaccinating pregnant women (something the manufacturers and regulators explicitly avoided).

- Studies on interactions between multiple vaccines given simultaneously (a practice that exploded during the rollout).

- Greater transparency and faster public disclosure of safety signals.

This is not some fringe activist talking. This is the FDA’s top medical official.

The timing couldn’t be more damning. Public trust in the FDA now hovers around 37%, and stories like this explain exactly why. While other countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway) restricted or stopped recommending these shots for healthy kids years ago, the U.S. kept pushing them, often with school mandates attached.

Ten acknowledged deaths is the floor, not the ceiling. VAERS is known to capture only a fraction of events. Factor in underreporting, and the real toll could be far higher.

The FDA still insists the benefits “generally outweigh the risks” for children, but after this letter, that claim rings hollow. When your own chief medical officer says he’s not sure the shots saved a single healthy kid’s life, the cost-benefit equation collapses.

Parents were lied to. Kids paid the price.