Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete's avatar
Pete
1h

As I am at the age of above 80, I am not surprised at the stupidity of mankind using a 'technology' that was researched for years without success and then decided to jab as many people in the world and not to expect a catastrophic outcome. Or was it done on purpose. I conclude that it was the latter for population reduction.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Edward Teach's avatar
Edward Teach
13hEdited

JJ Couey has been banging on about this for a couple of years at least, that there's no way to clear the DNA contamination from the end product, due to the nature of the manufacturing process itself.

I think he doesn't get the recognition he deserves, and that might be due to his rather abrasive nature, but I don't care about that. His biology seems to be bang on. Besides, we're in a crisis here...niceties are a luxury.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 COVID Reason · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture