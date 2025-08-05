BREAKING: RFK Jr. Kicks mRNA shots to the curb!

In a jaw-dropping announcement that’s sending shockwaves through the scientific and public health community, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have pulled the plug on further mRNA vaccine development under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

That’s right — as of August 5, 2025, HHS is winding down all mRNA-related investments initiated during the COVID-19 public health emergency. 22 major mRNA vaccine projects are getting axed, with nearly $500 million in funding now rerouted toward other technologies.

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

What’s Being Cancelled?

Here's a summary of what’s going away:

❌ Award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 bird flu vaccine — cancelled

❌ Contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech — terminated

❌ Ongoing mRNA projects with companies like ModeX, Luminary Labs, and Seqirus — de-scoped

❌ Pre-award solicitations from major players like Pfizer, Sanofi, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone — rejected

❌ Nucleic acid vaccine collaborations with DoD-JPEO, AstraZeneca, AAHI, HDT Bio — restructured

RFK Jr. isn’t mincing words here. The press release makes it clear: mRNA platforms failed to meet expectations, especially when it comes to upper respiratory illnesses like COVID and influenza.

A Pivot to “Safer” Platforms

While some late-stage contracts (e.g., with Arcturus and Amplitude) will finish out, no new mRNA-based vaccine projects will be initiated. The government is pivoting toward vaccines with a longer track record of safety and transparency in clinical trials — including whole-virus vaccines and non-mRNA-based platforms.

“Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions.” — RFK Jr.

This signals a massive shift in federal health priorities and could mark the beginning of the end for the mRNA vaccine era — at least in terms of taxpayer-funded innovation.

Why This Matters

For those who’ve raised concerns over the long-term safety, limited sterilizing immunity, and novel mechanism of action of mRNA vaccines — this is vindication. BARDA’s emergency-era moonshot for mRNA just hit the brakes, hard.

More than just a funding freeze, this represents a philosophical reversal. The same agency that spearheaded Warp Speed is now tapping the brakes, opting for transparency, track record, and broader protection over cutting-edge novelty.

Final Thought

We’re witnessing a watershed moment in vaccine policy — one where scientific humility might finally be catching up to political hype. Whether you're a critic, skeptic, or simply someone who values medical caution, today’s news is a signal: The tide is turning.

Stay tuned. The mRNA reckoning has begun.