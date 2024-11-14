Trump is rocking DC to the core!

RFK gets out over his skis sometimes but this is so much more than just vaccines!

2 quick examples:

1) There is a desperate need to separate the powers that decide NIH grants (billions of dollars) from the people who make policy recommendations - like, what are the chances of a masking study getting any grant money when the same people have already decided that mask mandates are good no matter what?

2) The MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report) from the CDC is absurdly corrupt. It's an embarrassment, and its influence has been devastating down to the county level. That needs to change.

Those are just 2 of the NUMEROUS issues that need to change up and down the NIH/CDC/FDA and beyond.

Let's break some eggs.