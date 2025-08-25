Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Kalle Pihlajasaari
5d

Very interesting readng. In Finland the upper middle class can afford a summer cottage. These are used for 1-3 months of the year depending on the type of work the owners have or if they are retired. The rest of the year they are idle.

Many do not have running water and rely on a well or a lake and have a french drain or similar with a composting outhouse. However if the cabin is on a municipal road that carries a sewerage main the owner is pretty much obliged to connect tot he utilities. The cabin is still idle for 9-11 months of the year though.

Water in outdoor pipes and taps has to be drained before the frost. typically these days if there is electricity a small heat pump is installed to maintain air circulation and dehumidification so the structure last longer. Drain traps and toilets are anointed with oil to prevent them from evaporating dry. This is a common chore for those rich enough to have an idle cabin or apartment. Landlords pay the caretaker to hire a facilities management company do the same with empty apartments in the way you describe I expect.

Kalle Pihlajasaari
5d

A few decades ago in Finland large apartment owners realised that they could install water meters on a per appartment basis in conjunction with needed plumbing upgrades. The extra cost of a meter was not so big when all the pipes were being changed anyway and running individual pipes was an option to have the meters in the service area in the basement where they could be read conveniently and economically.

This seemed like a great idea to milk those who were wasteful with unmetered water.

So this was done (and is done on all new renovation and build because water as a service is profitable) and a few things were observed. First those who wasted water used less after they were told that the water was now going to be metered, it was communicated after the meters were monitored for a while, for educational purposes. What was interesting is that those who were thrift with water usage ALSO reduced their consumption. This kind of proves that we all waste free resources even if we are nice people.

But what turned out to be a problem was that the sewers mains would block more often because there was less water flowing in the drains because people wasted less water. The city had to open taps at the very end of the sewer lines to keep water flowing to make up for the reduction of water that the tenants had stopped wasting.

In the end the city gained nothing by encouraging water saving. The landlords and letting agencies gained a new tool to bully tenants and the real cost of provisioning housing went up a little as meters have a cost and reading and billing has a cost (remote reading these days but even so).

The end result is that the man in the street is less well off.

