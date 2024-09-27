China Woes Bode
More Keynsian (Communist) nonsense from China. It’s like they haven’t a clue what caused this problem in the first place. Taking traumatic action just in the last few days. I'm gonna give you a series of bullet points of economic issues happening across the globe.
Aggressive Rate Cuts by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have sparked significant market reactions. The PBOC implemented substantial rate cuts, including a 30 basis point reduction in the medium-term lending facility (MLF) and a 20 basis point decrease in the 7-day repo rate (from 1.7% to 1.5%). Additionally, the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for large banks was reduced by 50 basis points (from 10% to 9.5%), with the potential for further cuts later in the year. These rate cuts are expected to lead to a reduction in loan prime rates by 20-25 basis points.
To stimulate the economy, the PBOC has also taken several measures. Notably, they have offered to cover 100% of loans to local governments purchasing unsold houses, an increase from the previous 60%. Furthermore, the PBOC has provided an additional 800 billion yuan for stock market rescue and is considering the potential establishment of a market stabilization fund.
These actions have had notable impacts on the market. The Shanghai Composite Index has risen by more than 4%, while copper prices have increased by 3.24% to reach $4.49 per pound. Steel rebar futures in Shanghai have also seen a significant increase, rising by 3.3-3.4%. This is likely to be short-lived
However, these positive market reactions are accompanied by growing economic concerns. The rate cuts are seen as a response to the severe economic weakness in China. Despite previous stimulus packages and rate cuts, the Chinese economy has not shown significant signs of recovery. Moreover, the RRR cuts have not resulted in increased lending or inflation, which is a cause for concern. Additionally, fixed asset investment and GDP growth have been slowing down, and deflationary risks are emerging.
In Europe, the situation is equally concerning. Strong evidence suggests that Europe is falling back into recession. The European Central Bank (ECB) has already cut rates and may need to accelerate further reductions. Manufacturing PMI has fallen to a 15-month low, indicating a decline in manufacturing activity. Service providers are also pessimistic, suggesting potential job losses. The German Central Bank has even gone so far as to expect a recession.
ZEW’s sentiment index for Germany and Europe has plummeted, prompting Volkswagen and Intel to scale back operations and investments in the region.
Market signals are ominous, with gold prices soaring to a record high, indicating economic weakness and heightened downside risk. The copper-to-gold ratio remains near a multi-year low, while steepening yield curves in the US and Europe suggest looming economic trouble.
In the United States, the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut rates by 50 basis points was met with muted reactions, largely anticipated by market participants. However, the Fed officials downplayed the significance of the rate cut, emphasizing concerns about the labor market and the overall economy.
Economic indicators paint a concerning picture. The manufacturing PMI fell to a 15-month low, while service providers remain pessimistic about the outlook. Hiring has slowed significantly, with year-to-date announcements down 40% compared to last year. Retail sales are perilously close to recession territory, with nominal sales consistently falling below 3% year-over-year. Real retail sales have also been declining.
The unemployment rate has been rising, while jobless claims have been falling, creating a discrepancy in labor market data. Additionally, the new tenant rent index has contracted, suggesting potential trouble in the housing market and potentially the broader economy.
Overall, the global economic slowdown is gaining momentum, with evidence suggesting a synchronized recession is developing. In response to economic weakness and deflationary risks, central banks around the world are taking action by cutting rates.
Market Concerns: Markets are signaling substantial weakening and downside risk in the global economy.
Labor Market Weakness: Hiring freezes and potential layoffs are raising concerns about the labor market.
Consumer Spending Slowdown: Slowing retail sales indicate weakening consumer demand.
Company Anecdotes
FedEx: Reported troubling results due to a weaker industrial economy, highlighting the impact of the economic slowdown on businesses.
Intel: Postponed the construction of a chip factory in Germany, impacting potential job creation.
Volkswagen: Considering closing factories in Germany for the first time in its history.
Key Takeaways
The global economy is showing signs of a significant slowdown, potentially leading to a synchronized recession.
Central banks are responding with rate cuts, but their actions may not be enough to prevent a downturn.
The labor market is weakening, with hiring freezes and potential layoffs on the horizon.
Consumer spending is slowing down, adding to concerns about economic growth.
