More Keynsian (Communist) nonsense from China. It’s like they haven’t a clue what caused this problem in the first place. Taking traumatic action just in the last few days. I'm gonna give you a series of bullet points of economic issues happening across the globe.

Aggressive Rate Cuts by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have sparked significant market reactions. The PBOC implemented substantial rate cuts, including a 30 basis point reduction in the medium-term lending facility (MLF) and a 20 basis point decrease in the 7-day repo rate (from 1.7% to 1.5%). Additionally, the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for large banks was reduced by 50 basis points (from 10% to 9.5%), with the potential for further cuts later in the year. These rate cuts are expected to lead to a reduction in loan prime rates by 20-25 basis points.

To stimulate the economy, the PBOC has also taken several measures. Notably, they have offered to cover 100% of loans to local governments purchasing unsold houses, an increase from the previous 60%. Furthermore, the PBOC has provided an additional 800 billion yuan for stock market rescue and is considering the potential establishment of a market stabilization fund.

These actions have had notable impacts on the market. The Shanghai Composite Index has risen by more than 4%, while copper prices have increased by 3.24% to reach $4.49 per pound. Steel rebar futures in Shanghai have also seen a significant increase, rising by 3.3-3.4%. This is likely to be short-lived

However, these positive market reactions are accompanied by growing economic concerns. The rate cuts are seen as a response to the severe economic weakness in China. Despite previous stimulus packages and rate cuts, the Chinese economy has not shown significant signs of recovery. Moreover, the RRR cuts have not resulted in increased lending or inflation, which is a cause for concern. Additionally, fixed asset investment and GDP growth have been slowing down, and deflationary risks are emerging.

In Europe, the situation is equally concerning. Strong evidence suggests that Europe is falling back into recession. The European Central Bank (ECB) has already cut rates and may need to accelerate further reductions. Manufacturing PMI has fallen to a 15-month low, indicating a decline in manufacturing activity. Service providers are also pessimistic, suggesting potential job losses. The German Central Bank has even gone so far as to expect a recession.