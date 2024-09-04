Below is the list of AWESOME resources provided to paid subscribers. We’re adding more every week. From AI tools to interactive charts, I want to provide UNDENIABLE value to my readers.

Look for the “Links!” navigation at the top of the page. This gives you access to:

Site-wide ChatGPT Tool

The EXCLUSIVE AI Rational Ground tool. Explore the technology that will change the world. Let's put it to use to STOP the powers which stomped all over our lives.

Politics and the economy

Covid Tools