The question of how the COVID-19 pandemic began remains contentious. A new in-depth report by Dr. Robert P. Kadlec – a veteran biosecurity expert and one key architect of Operation Warp Speed – has reignited the debate by strongly advocating the lab-origin hypothesis of SARS-CoV-2. Kadlec’s two-part report, “A Critical Review of COVID-19 Origins: ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’,” compiles open-source evidence gathered over years, examining everything from the virus’s genetics and early outbreak data to Chinese laboratory practices and military research activities. While no definitive proof exists for any origin theory, Kadlec finds a research-related incident “the most probable origin” – essentially, a lab leak – rather than a natural zoonotic spillover.

Kadlec’s credibility and background lend weight to his conclusions. In early 2020, as Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS, he co-led the launch of Operation Warp Speed, the crash program that delivered COVID-19 vaccines in record time (much to its detriment in many eyes).

Now, Kadlec has turned his focus to COVID-19’s origins, operating like a “one-man DRASTIC” – the group of amateur sleuths who first pushed the lab leak theory – by exhaustively analyzing available information. His new report does not claim absolute certainty, but it assembles hundreds of clues and pieces of evidence that, taken together, paint a troubling picture. “Most of those pieces are probative, but only very weakly…Nonetheless, there are a great many pieces,” acknowledges molecular biologist Dr. Roger Brent, one of four experts commissioned to respond to Kadlec’s study.

In this article, we delve into Kadlec’s findings and the reactions from experts. We present the case for a lab origin – including evidence of bioengineering, unusual early vaccine work, biosafety lapses, and military-linked coronavirus research – while also addressing alternative viewpoints and the remaining uncertainties. The goal is a comprehensive, journalistic review of this evolving story, making sense of complex scientific and geopolitical threads for an informed readership.

Lab-Leak Hypothesis “Hidden in Plain Sight”