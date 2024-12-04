APT41 also has a history of espionage activities on behalf of the Chinese government, including attacks on pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong and data breaches affecting more than 100 organizations

APT41 has a history of fraudulent activity in the past, specifically traditional unemployment insurance fraud against SBA across dozens of states

An USSS investigation revealed that hackers affiliated with the Chinese government, specifically identified as APT41, were implicated in theft of $20 million of U.S. Government COVID-19 relief funds

Scattered Canary, a business email compromise operation, filed at least 174 fraudulent unemployment claims in Washington state and 17 in Massachusetts that were all accepted, all with an expected payout of $5.4 million

He reportedly received $3.3 million in loan proceeds which he then laundered

He also fabricated tax filings on behalf of a non-existent business to receive more relief payments

The defendant submitted at least 17 applications on behalf non-existent companies, using false information about employees and payroll

A federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey indicted an Indian national for submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications totaling more than $8.2 million

Fraudsters involved with stealing millions of dollars were also involved in other federal crimes including wire fraud and drug smuggling

DOL IG has continued to connect abuse of UI relief funds to organized criminal groups

The National UI Fraud Task Force was created to combat fraud of UI perpetrated by domestic and international criminal organizations, many of which include street-level criminal organizations with ties to illegal guns and drugs

The U.S. Attorney's Office charged six individuals, including two Maryland State Department of Labor subcontractors, with participating in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain $3.5 million in UI benefits

The lead defendant now faces separate narcotics and firearms charges, including allegations that he unlawfully possessed a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Another convicted felon charged with CARES Act fraud also committed firearm offenses and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl