On January 20, 2025, the White House issued several executive orders and presidential actions. Here is a summary of each item:

Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion Reaffirms the federal government's commitment to protect states from foreign invasions.

Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness Directs the renaming of federal properties to honor historically significant American figures.

Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists Classifies certain cartels and organizations as terrorist entities to enhance enforcement actions against them.

Reforming the Federal Hiring Process and Restoring Merit to Government Service Implements changes to prioritize merit-based hiring within federal agencies.

Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing Eliminates certain diversity, equity, and inclusion programs deemed non-essential.

Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government Establishes policies based on biological distinctions between sexes in federal programs.

Establishing and Implementing the President’s “Department of Government Efficiency” Creates a new department aimed at improving efficiency and reducing waste in government operations.

America First Policy Directive to the Secretary of State Instructs the Secretary of State to prioritize policies that benefit American interests in foreign affairs.

Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats Enhances measures to prevent entry of individuals deemed security threats into the U.S.

Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential Promotes development and utilization of natural resources in Alaska.

Protecting The American People Against Invasion Strengthens border security measures to prevent unauthorized entry into the U.S.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Tax Deal (Global Tax Deal) Reevaluates U.S. participation in international tax agreements to ensure they align with national interests.

Organization of the National Security Council and Subcommittees Restructures the National Security Council for improved coordination on security matters.

Reevaluating And Realigning United States Foreign Aid Assesses and adjusts foreign aid allocations to better serve U.S. strategic objectives.

Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects Pauses offshore wind energy projects pending a review of environmental and economic impacts.

Declaring a National Energy Emergency Recognizes challenges in energy supply and implements measures to address them.

Restoring Accountability for Career Senior Executives Introduces accountability standards for senior federal executives to ensure performance and integrity.

Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture Encourages classical and traditional architectural styles for federal buildings.

Restoring The Death Penalty And Protecting Public Safety Reinstates the federal death penalty for certain crimes to deter severe offenses.

Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California Adjusts water policies to prioritize human needs over certain environmental regulations.

Securing Our Borders Implements comprehensive measures to enhance border security infrastructure and enforcement.

Protecting The Meaning And Value Of American Citizenship Enforces policies to preserve the integrity and significance of U.S. citizenship.

Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program Modifies refugee admission processes to align with national security and economic interests.

Unleashing American Energy Promotes domestic energy production to achieve energy independence.

Clarifying The Military’s Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States Defines the scope of military involvement in domestic border protection.

America First Trade Policy Establishes trade policies that prioritize American economic interests.

Memorandum to Resolve the Backlog of Security Clearances for Executive Office of the President Personnel Addresses delays in processing security clearances for presidential staff.

Declaring A National Emergency At The Southern Border Of The United States Formally declares an emergency to allocate resources for border security.

Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Governmental Information Initiates investigations into past officials for alleged misconduct related to elections and information leaks.

Restoring Accountability To Policy-Influencing Positions Within the Federal Workforce Ensures that individuals in influential federal roles are held to high ethical standards.

Withdrawing The United States From The World Health Organization Initiates the process to exit the WHO, citing concerns over its handling of global health issues.

Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok Restricts the use of TikTok on federal devices due to security concerns.

Granting Pardons and Commutation of Sentences for Certain Offenses Relating to the Events at or Near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 Grants clemency to individuals involved in January 6, 2021, incidents under specified conditions.

Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements Reevaluates and adjusts participation in international environmental treaties to prioritize U.S. interests.

Delivering Emergency Price Relief for American Families and Defeating the Cost-of-Living Crisis Implements policies to address inflation and reduce the financial burden on households.

Hiring Freeze Establishes a temporary halt on federal hiring to evaluate and reduce workforce redundancy.

Regulatory Freeze Pending Review Pauses implementation of new regulations until they are thoroughly reviewed for alignment with current priorities.

Return to In-Person Work Mandates the return of federal employees to in-person work environments.

Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government Introduces measures to ensure impartiality and transparency in federal agency operations.

Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship Prohibits federal agencies from engaging in or supporting censorship activities.

Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions Revokes selected executive orders from previous administrations deemed counterproductive.

The Inaugural Address Presents the administration's vision and priorities for the coming term.

Flying the Flag of the United States at Full-Staff on Inauguration Day Marks the inauguration by returning the national flag to full-staff.

President Trump Designates Chairmen and Acting Chairmen Appoints interim leadership for federal agencies and departments.

President Trump Announces Acting Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Positions Names acting officials for key executive roles pending Senate confirmations.

President Trump Announces Sub-Cabinet Appointments Announces additional leadership positions within federal departments.

President Trump Announces Cabinet and Cabinet-Level Appointments Officially nominates individuals for cabinet positions.