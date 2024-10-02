The COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant corruption and ineptness within the medical community. The hamfisted federal policies were amplified without question by local health officials and executed sometimes withough a second thought by your own physician.

From debates over the efficacy of facemasks for kids to discussions about vaccine mandates for those already recovered from the virus, it became evident that medical professionals - like workers in almost any industry - will just do what they’re told.

In our own world, it was extremely difficult for myself and Jenny to find a physician who would treat our kids with dignity and our opinions with the respect we deserved.

Enter Artificial Intelligence

Now, a new study brings to bear one of the cutting-edge technologies that I've spent a lot of last year investigating — artificial intelligence. (See my A.I blog here)

A multi-center, randomized clinical vignette study explored the impact of GPT-4, a large language model developed by OpenAI, on physicians' diagnostic abilities. The study aimed to assess whether this AI could aid doctors in improving their diagnostic reasoning compared to traditional resources.

THE BOTTOM LINE: Doctors were tasked with diagnosing cases—half of them had access to GPT-4, while the other half did it solo. The control group nailed 73% of the cases, and the GPT-4-assisted group hit 77%. Not exactly groundbreaking.

Here’s the kicker: GPT-4 alone scored 92% !!!

Seems like the docs didn’t feel like listening to the AI.

Study Overview

Objective

To assess the impact of the GPT-4 large language model on physicians’ diagnostic reasoning compared to conventional diagnostic resources.

Methodology

Design: Multi-center, randomized clinical vignette study.

Participants: 50 resident and attending physicians specializing in family medicine, internal medicine, or emergency medicine.

Intervention: GPT-4 Group: Physicians had access to GPT-4 in addition to conventional diagnostic resources. Control Group: Physicians used only conventional diagnostic resources.

Procedure: Participants had 60 minutes to review up to six clinical vignettes adapted from established diagnostic reasoning exams.

Primary Outcome: Diagnostic performance based on differential diagnosis accuracy, appropriateness of supporting and opposing factors, and next diagnostic evaluation steps.

Secondary Outcomes: Time spent per case and final diagnosis accuracy.

Key Findings

Diagnostic Performance: GPT-4 Group: Median diagnostic reasoning score per case was 76.3%.

Control Group: Median score was 73.7%.

Adjusted Difference: 1.6 percentage points (95% CI -4.4 to 7.6; p=0.60), not statistically significant. Time Efficiency: GPT-4 Group: Median time spent per case was 519 seconds.

Control Group: Median time was 565 seconds.

Time Difference: GPT-4 group spent 82 seconds less per case (95% CI -195 to 31; p=0.20), not statistically significant. GPT-4 Alone: GPT-4 independently scored a median of 92.1% per case.

Outperformed the control group by 15.5 percentage points (95% CI 1.5 to 29.5; p=0.03), a statistically significant difference.

Discussion

The study reveals that while GPT-4 has a high diagnostic accuracy on its own, physicians did not significantly improve their performance when using it as an aid. Several factors might contribute to this outcome:

Integration Challenges: Physicians may find it difficult to effectively incorporate AI suggestions into their diagnostic process, especially under time constraints.

Trust and Skepticism: There may be reluctance to rely on AI recommendations due to concerns about accuracy or unfamiliarity with the technology.

Workflow Disruption: Using AI tools might not seamlessly fit into existing clinical workflows, potentially hindering their effective use.

Implications

Enhancing Physician-AI Collaboration: Training and Education: Physicians may benefit from training on how to interact with AI tools effectively.

Interface Improvements: Optimizing AI interfaces to align with clinical workflows could facilitate better integration. Maximizing AI Potential: Diagnostic Accuracy: AI models like GPT-4 can serve as valuable tools to improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

Efficiency Gains: Potential reductions in time per case could alleviate physician workload. Addressing Barriers: Building Trust: Demonstrating AI reliability through continued research and real-world applications can increase physician confidence.

Policy and Guidelines: Establishing clear guidelines for AI use in clinical settings can provide a framework for safe and effective integration.

Conclusion

The study underscores the promising capabilities of AI in medical diagnostics but highlights the need for strategies to improve physician-AI collaboration. As AI technologies advance, fostering effective partnerships between physicians and AI tools will be essential to enhance patient care and outcomes.

Final Thoughts

Think about your own line of work, the place where you spend your days. How many people just go through the motions, doing exactly what they’ve been taught, versus those who push boundaries and sometimes take the heat for it? What’s the split—50/50? More like 10 to 90, right? Especially in professions like doctors, where following orders and checklists is the norm. During the pandemic, it made some of us wonder—maybe it’s time to let AI take the reins instead.