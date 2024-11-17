The whispers are growing louder: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is reportedly a top contender for the position of Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under the new Trump administration. For those of us in the trenches of the COVID-19 policy wars, this is nothing short of vindication. Jay’s journey from academic rigor to public advocacy is a testament to the kind of leadership we desperately need at the helm of our nation's largest medical research institution.

Here’s a quick video of Dr. Jay (as we call him colloquially) joining us in D.C. one year ago:

The Calm Amid the Storm

Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford professor of medicine and health economics, never sought the limelight. When the pandemic thrust him into the global spotlight, it wasn’t by choice but by necessity. His early research, including the groundbreaking Santa Clara seroprevalence study, challenged the dire mortality predictions that fueled lockdown hysteria. Jay's message was clear: COVID-19 is dangerous, especially for the elderly and those with comorbidities, but the blanket policies of lockdowns and mass testing were disproportionately harmful and lacked scientific justification.

Dr. Jay walking the halls of Congres with my daughter Harley in March 2023.

This message, rooted in reason and data, made Jay an ally to many of us who dared to question the orthodoxy. Yet, it also made him a target. From being labeled a "fringe epidemiologist" in a now-infamous email exchange between Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins to being shadow-banned on Twitter, Jay endured relentless attacks simply for advocating evidence-based policies.

A Proven Ally in the Fight for Rational COVID Policies

At Rational Ground, we’ve worked alongside Jay to push back against draconian measures that have devastated children’s education, mental health, and the economy. Jay was instrumental in co-authoring the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD), a document that proposed "focused protection" for the vulnerable while allowing the rest of society to function. The GBD ignited a firestorm, with critics falsely accusing its authors of advocating a "let it rip" strategy. In truth, it was a compassionate, science-backed alternative to the blunt and destructive instrument of lockdowns.

Jay’s courage and steadiness throughout the pandemic have been a beacon for those of us fighting to restore sanity. When Twitter revelations confirmed his shadow-banning, he responded not with bitterness but with his characteristic grace, emphasizing how censorship stifled necessary scientific debate and hurt an entire generation of children.

Why Jay Bhattacharya Is the Right Choice

As NIH director, Jay would embody the values that Team Rational Ground holds dear: transparency, accountability, and a commitment to follow the evidence wherever it leads. Under his leadership, the NIH could:

Restore public trust by ensuring that research agendas are free from political interference.

Promote open scientific discourse, dismantling the culture of fear and censorship that has stifled debate.

Prioritize research that considers the holistic impact of public health policies, including mental health, educational outcomes, and economic stability.

Jay’s tenure would also signal a long-overdue shift from the Fauci-Collins era, which prioritized control over collaboration and political expediency over public trust. Imagine an NIH where dissenting voices are valued, not silenced. Imagine an NIH led by someone who sees science not as a cudgel but as a tool to better the human condition.

A Moment of Redemption

For those of us who have weathered years of censorship, ridicule, and institutional stonewalling, Jay’s potential appointment is more than just a victory—it’s a turning point. It’s a chance to rewrite the story of the pandemic, to learn from the mistakes of the past, and to build a public health system that is resilient, humane, and guided by common sense.

Jay’s leadership at the NIH would be the sunshine after the storm, a moment to say, “The truth matters, and those who stood for it when it was hardest to do so will lead us forward.”

Let’s hope this moment becomes a reality. For Jay. For us. For the future of public health.

Here’s my interview with Jay from Jun 2022: