The AP VoteCast survey of over 110,000 voters provides a comprehensive view of the leading issues and sentiments shaping the 2024 election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Here’s a breakdown of the key findings:

Key Issues for Voters

Economy and Immigration: About 40% of voters identified the economy and jobs as the top problem, citing inflation-related concerns, especially around grocery, housing, and gas prices.

Immigration was the second-most important issue, chosen by about 20% of voters.

While Trump has positioned himself as the candidate to handle these economic and border challenges, Harris has criticized his stance on tariffs, arguing they would worsen inflation. She proposes alternatives like tax breaks for parents and homebuyers. Future of Democracy: Surprisingly, the future of democracy was the most influential factor for nearly half of voters, surpassing concerns about inflation, the border, or other social issues.

Trump’s criticism of the Biden-Harris administration and his stance on democracy was a core aspect of his campaign, although his rhetoric around “going after enemies” and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack left 6 in 10 voters worried about a potential drift towards authoritarianism under another Trump presidency. Harris was viewed less as a threat to democracy, although roughly half expressed some concern. Abortion: Abortion was prioritized by about 10% of voters, with Harris leading on this issue. She emphasized access to abortion as a freedom issue, contrasting with Trump’s view that it should be regulated by states after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Economic Frustrations and Financial Stability

Approximately 60% described the economy as "not so good" or "poor," echoing discontent from four years ago.

Two-thirds of voters were particularly concerned about the cost of groceries, with about half also troubled by health care, housing, and fuel expenses.

Personal financial stability is a mixed bag; 60% said their finances were steady, but 30% felt they were falling behind, a notable increase from 2020.

Desire for Change

A strong 80% of voters desire "substantial change" in the country, with about 25% calling for "complete upheaval." However, there’s division over what form this change should take.

Trump’s pitch involves a return to his previous administration’s policies, whereas Harris is framing her policies as future-focused and aimed at tackling new challenges.

Concerns About Trump and Harris

Harris’s quick rise to the presidential race left a quarter of voters feeling she’s somewhat untested, though she aimed to leverage her experience as vice president to offset these concerns.

Trump, however, faces skepticism over his polarizing style and authoritarian-like rhetoric, with 6 in 10 voters expressing some concern that he could bring the country closer to authoritarianism.

Closing Thoughts

This data underscores deep divisions in voter priorities and values, with stark contrasts in views on democracy, the economy, and social issues like abortion. The election reflects a polarized nation with significant anxieties about both the present economic landscape and the future of American democracy.