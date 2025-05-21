Imagine being told a car is safe, only to find out later the manufacturer knew the brakes could fail — and decided to keep quiet. That’s essentially what happened with the COVID vaccines and myocarditis.

The Biden administration didn’t just stumble. It chose to downplay serious heart inflammation risks tied to the mRNA COVID vaccines — especially in young men. A new U.S. Senate report reveals how federal health officials slow-walked warnings, scrubbed critical guidance, and even prioritized informing Pfizer and Moderna over American doctors and patients.

The real scandal? It was all preventable.

📉 They Knew — And Hid It

By February 2021, the CDC had received international warnings, including from Israel, about spikes in myocarditis cases after Pfizer shots — especially in teens and young adults. Internal CDC emails admit they were “seeing large reports” of the condition. Yet they buried those concerns.

Instead of sounding the alarm, the CDC and FDA watered it down into a quiet website post — a weak nod to “clinical considerations” buried deep on the CDC site. The formal “Health Alert Network” (HAN) bulletin — the gold standard for urgent public health warnings — was drafted but never sent.

Why? Because it might have — wait for it — “undermined vaccine confidence.”

🩺 The Real Experts Were Silenced

The report includes emails between CDC officials and their pharma pals at Pfizer and Moderna. While American parents were left in the dark, bureaucrats were busy sending draft alerts to vaccine manufacturers.

At the same time, CDC officials were internally acknowledging that:

VAERS was showing signals for myopericarditis in teens as early as April 2021

Doctors weren’t reporting cases to VAERS because many “weren’t even aware” of the risk

The CDC tried to delete warnings telling doctors to restrict athletes with myocarditis from returning to sports — fearing it sounded too serious

One quote from a CDC official says it all: “They want to walk back this sentence…”

🧨 Why It Matters Now

Young men were misled — plain and simple. The vaccine push continued full speed even as credible safety signals blinked red. In fact, the FDA green-lit the Pfizer shot for 12–15 year-olds in May 2021, right as myocarditis cases surged and internal CDC notes admitted doctors were unprepared.

By June 2021, they finally slapped a warning on the label — but only after pressure became impossible to ignore. And by then, millions of teens had been injected without proper informed consent.

This wasn’t science. It was spin. And it came from the top.

🧱 We Need Accountability, Not Apologies

This wasn’t a mistake. It was a deliberate suppression of risk to maintain a narrative.

Americans — especially parents — need to start asking:

Who benefits from hiding these risks?

Why were companies informed before the public?

And most importantly: Why is no one being held accountable?

Until we get answers, public trust in health authorities will continue to crater — and rightfully so.

🔚 Bottom Line: They Lied, Kids Paid

We were told “follow the science.” But the science was hijacked — twisted into a public relations campaign for a rushed medical product. Real risks were brushed aside to keep the vaccine train rolling.

Now the truth is out. The question is: what are we going to do about it?