You couldn’t make this up: Francesca Gino, a Harvard business professor whose career was built on studying honesty, ethics, and integrity—got fired for faking data on honesty.

Yes, you read that right. The very Harvard star who lectured the world about dishonesty was caught manipulating data, stripped of tenure, and shown the door. It’s the kind of irony that isn’t just poetic—it’s diagnostic. A perfect metaphor for modern academia’s moral posturing contrasted with a rotten core.

Harvard, a university that hadn’t revoked tenure since the 1940s, finally pulled the plug on Gino after investigations in 2023 revealed fabrications in at least four of her studies spanning nearly a decade. Studies that claimed, among other things, that making people sign an honesty pledge at the start of a form—for some reason—magically boosts truthfulness. It turns out, the truth was all smoke and mirrors.

Now, let’s not pretend this is an isolated incident. Academia has long worn the cloak of moral and intellectual superiority while quietly dancing around inconvenient truths. They build careers out of lecturing us on “integrity” while quietly bending or outright breaking the rules behind the scenes.

This hypocrisy is exactly what devastated our children during the pandemic. Institutions like Harvard were not just ivory towers but active architects and cheerleaders of the most destructive educational policies we’ve seen in decades. Policies that shuttered schools, isolated children, and prioritized appearances over actual learning.

For my own part, I sent my daughters to a private classical Christian school, one of the few brave enough to open in fall 2020. But that didn’t last. The school soon closed under suspiciously quick pressure. My suspicion? The intellectual “peer group” around them—the very higher education institutions preaching about science and safety—didn’t want any deviance from the narrative. Open schools looked bad. Open schools meant risk. Better to close, stay quiet, and keep appearances clean, despite the damage to children’s education and well-being.

So here’s the rub: institutions that pride themselves on molding minds and fostering ethics rang shut on actual intellectual courage. They cared more about their reputation among their own circles than the young minds in their care.

And here we circle back to Francesca Gino—Harvard’s honesty guru who couldn’t stick to the truth. If the person whose job is studying ethics can’t walk that walk, what does that say about the institution she represented? What hope do our students, our children, or our society have when the academics shaping policy and culture are caught in such glaring contradictions?

The scandal isn’t a mere scandal—it’s a symptom. A signal flare illuminating a university system and a class of “experts” who have mastered moral posturing but have lost touch with fundamental integrity. That’s the world our kids have been handed, one where honesty is performed in public but dismantled in private.

So let me leave you with this: If the very experts biting their hands preaching honesty are found lying, is it any wonder that the institutions they feed have become factories of hypocrisy? And if institutions like Harvard—once thought to be bastions of truth and learning—are riddled with such rot, what does that mean for the generations that came after them?

We might just have to look beyond the scripted morality plays and ask ourselves: When did honesty become optional at the place teaching it? And what price have our children paid for that?