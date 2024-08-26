

As we move further away from the height of the pandemic, many of us still carry the underlying fear that local governments could revert to COVID restrictions, especially when it comes to our kids. It's a fear that lingers, ready to resurface at any moment. If you’re reading this newsletter you’ve likely absorbed more information about COVID than most. Yet, with the constant barrage of news cycles shifting focus, it's easy to lose track of the data, research, and policies we once knew inside out.

One of my colleagues recently posed a hypothetical scenario that, unfortunately, feels all too real for many of us. The question: What would you do if your child’s school suddenly closed for a few days “because of COVID”?

Even here, in 2024, the concern is palpable.

This is where artificial intelligence comes into play. At Rational Ground, we've developed a ChatGPT-powered tool specifically for our subscribers. It’s been trained on years of articles, studies, and real-world data. And when this hypothetical question came up, I turned to the RGChat tool for a response.

I asked the AI: "Craft for me a strongly worded response to my local public school choosing to close down again (even here in 2024) because of an uptick in COVID in the community. Use studies, statistics, and reason to show that the impact on the students and schools far outweighs any benefits from shutting down our public schools."

Here’s what the tool delivered:

Dear [School Board/Principal/Superintendent],

I am writing to express my deep concern and strong opposition to the recent decision to close our public schools due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the community. This decision, while perhaps well-intentioned, is not supported by the overwhelming body of evidence that highlights the minimal impact of school closures on viral transmission and the significant, long-lasting harm such closures inflict on our children and community.

Evidence Against School Closures:

Minimal Impact on Viral Spread: Studies have consistently shown that schools are not significant vectors for COVID-19 transmission. Research from Norway and North Carolina found such low transmission rates in K-12 schools that closing them never made sense from an epidemiological standpoint ( Disproportionate Impact on Disadvantaged Students: School closures have disproportionately affected socioeconomically disadvantaged and minority children. Virtual learning has widened educational inequalities, severely impairing the academic progress of children from low-income neighborhoods while having no significantly detrimental effects on students from the county’s richest communities (https://news.yale.edu/2021/01/05/covid-school-closures-most-harm-students-poorest-neighborhoods). Critical Importance of In-Person Learning: In-person learning is crucial for providing the best educational outcomes and essential support services. The closure of schools has led to disastrous consequences, including diminished educational, social, and nutritional opportunities for children. Long-Term Economic and Social Costs: Extended school closures have long-term economic impacts, particularly on students from the poorest communities. For example, one year of school closures is predicted to cost ninth graders in the poorest neighborhoods a 25% decrease in their post-educational earning potential, even if followed by three years of normal schooling. Political Influence Over Scientific Evidence: The decision to close schools has often been driven more by political considerations than scientific evidence. Research from Brown University highlights that politics, far more than science, shaped school district decision-making during the pandemic .

Conclusion:

Given the substantial evidence that school closures do not significantly mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the profound negative impacts on students' education, mental health, and future prospects, it is imperative that we keep our schools open. The collateral damage caused by school closures far outweighs any potential benefits. I urge you to reconsider this decision and prioritize the well-being and future of our children by keeping our schools open.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

This tool has proven invaluable, offering reasoned, data-backed arguments to counter policies that, at this stage, often feel regressive. For those of us who are still vigilant about the implications of COVID-related decisions, having a resource like this at our fingertips is a game-changer.

We're currently offering a special discount for annual subscribers, giving you IMMEDIATE access to this tool. It’s a perfect proposition for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve and respond swiftly and effectively when these all-too-familiar scenarios arise.

Stay informed. Stay prepared. And together, let’s continue to advocate for our kids.