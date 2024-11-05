FULL WATCH-PARTY LIST HERE

Here is the rundown, hour by hour, as to what to watch for.

6 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: Parts of Indiana and Kentucky

Key Insights: Tippecanoe and Hamilton Counties, Indiana: Early indicators of possible Midwest trends. Indiana Governor’s Race: Watch for any signs of a Democratic gain.



7 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: Parts of Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia

Key Counties to Watch: Virginia Beach City, VA: Early reporting; watch for a GOP margin of R+2% or higher. Loudoun County, VA: Crucial for understanding affluent, educated suburban shifts; Democrats should avoid losing by more than 15%. Gwinnett and Fayette Counties, GA: Key battlegrounds in Georgia; suburban trends can offer national insights. Baldwin County, GA: Potential Democratic strength indicator with Black and student voter turnout.



7:30 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia

Key Counties to Watch: Cabarrus County, NC: Strong Republican margins needed to maintain GOP control in North Carolina. Nash County, NC: A razor-thin bellwether with rural-urban dynamics. Ohio’s Senate Race and House Races: Key bellwether counties include working-class areas reflecting statewide sentiments.



8 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: Numerous states, including Pennsylvania and most of Michigan

Key Counties to Watch: Bucks and Northampton Counties, PA: Swing counties with significant union influence; important indicators for Pennsylvania. Cumberland County, PA: Republican stronghold; narrowing margins could indicate statewide shifts. Kent and Saginaw Counties, MI: Suburban and working-class shifts with important Democratic margins to uphold. Muskegon County, MI: Working-class trends reflecting broader Midwest sentiment. Washoe County, NV: Nevada bellwether; balance to Clark County, reflecting economic and demographic changes.



8:30 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: Arkansas

Expectations: Focus on North Carolina and Georgia for a clearer picture.

9 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Wisconsin, and other states

Key Counties to Watch: Maricopa County, AZ: Pivotal for Arizona; Republicans need R+3% margin. Ozaukee and Sauk Counties, WI: Suburban shifts critical for Republicans to counterbalance urban Democratic support in Wisconsin. Midwest Bellwethers: Including Wisconsin’s Ozaukee and Michigan’s Kent and Saginaw counties; these reflect broader working-class sentiment.



10 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: Parts of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah

Key Counties to Watch: Washoe County, NV: Critical for Republicans to counterbalance Clark County’s Democratic base.



11 p.m. EST

Poll Closings: California, Idaho (part), Oregon, Washington

Key Counties to Watch: California's Competitive Districts: Watch for shifts in GOP margins in key House seats. Suburban Dynamics in California Counties: Slow counts but indicative of broader suburban trends.



12 a.m. EST

Poll Closings: Alaska (part), Hawaii

Key Counties to Watch: Alaska's Ranked-Choice System: For Rep. Mary Peltola's reelection prospects.



1 a.m. EST