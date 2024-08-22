Over the past few decades, some of America's most influential states—California, Texas, Florida, and New York—have seen dramatic shifts in their political landscapes. A quick glance at how congressional districts in these states have changed over time tells a compelling story of political evolution.

The timeline is congressional districts from 1997 to 2024. The line height and depth is by Republican democrat colored appropriately, and the thickness of the line to notes the average margin of those particular districts in favor of the Democrats or Republicans across the board.

In California, Democrats have steadily increased their hold on congressional seats. The number of districts represented by Democrats has grown alongside their average margin of victory, reflecting the state's deepening blue trend. This shift contrasts sharply with states like Florida, where we’ve seen a stunning reversal in favor of Republicans. Over the past several congressional sessions, Florida has essentially flipped, with the number of Republican-represented districts and their margins skyrocketing.

