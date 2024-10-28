HUGE: Voters flipping RED in Pennsylvania
This morning, Scott Pressler made waves on social media with a powerful statement about the recent voter registration data from Pennsylvania:
HOLY COW!
We got Pennsylvania voter registration data.
It’s possibly the BIGGEST gain the Republican Party has ever achieved at one time.
It’s magnificent.
It’s an earthquake.
As the 2024 elections approach, the yearly total shifts in voter registrations across Pennsylvania reveal significant changes in party affiliation that could impact the political landscape. Let’s dive into the numbers and analyze the shifts from the start of the year.
Rational Ground by Justin Hart is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Overview of Yearly Changes
The following data outlines the movements in voter registrations for 2024:
To Democratic from Republican: 27,752
To Democratic from Other: 46,716
To Republican from Democratic: 70,227
To Republican from Other: 44,398
County-Specific Insights
Key Counties Overview
Analysis and Insights
The yearly totals for voter registration shifts in Pennsylvania showcase a state undergoing notable changes in party allegiance. With Republicans gaining a significant number of voters from Democrats and other parties, the upcoming elections promise to be highly contested.
As we continue to analyze these shifts, the strategic responses from both parties will be critical in shaping the electoral landscape in Pennsylvania. Stay tuned for further updates and insights as the election draws near!
Rational Ground by Justin Hart is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I stood in line in Lancaster today for two hours and fifteen minutes to vote early as we will be in FL next week. I have never seen early voting this crazy.
I don’t usually donate to political entities but I am so thankful for Scott Pressler and have him a nice donation three days ago. He is doing yeoman’s work in PA.