HYPOCRISY: NYC’s Covid Czar Caught in Shocking Scandal: Drug-Fueled Orgies During Pandemic Response
In a bombshell revelation, Dr. Jay Varma, the former Senior Advisor for Public Health under the NYC Mayor's Office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been caught on hidden camera bragging about hosting secret, drug-fueled sex parties while simultaneously overseeing the city's public health measures.
VIDEO BELOW:
