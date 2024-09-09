Can you imagine your 11-year old daughter, minutes after vaccination, going through this excruciating experience?

"PATIENT COMPLAINED TO PARENT THAT SHE COULDN'T HEAR ANYTHING, THAT SHE COULDN'T "FEEL HER EARS" WITHIN 5 MIN AFTER BEING VACCINATED. PT SOON AFTER BECAME UNCONSCIOUS AND FELL ON THE FLOOR. RPH WAS CALLED TO THE SITE AT THIS TIME. PT GAINED CONSCIOUSNESS ~2-5 MIN AFTER RPH WAS PRESENT. PT THEN HAD A SEIZURE THAT LASTED ABOUT 5 MIN; PT WAS SCREAMING, ASKING MOM "TO MAKE IT STOP." SHE LATER FELT BETTER BUT WAS FEELING TIRED."

There is a growing body of evidence that mRNA vaccines can have a negative set of serious and moderate adverse reactions - especially on younger demographics. Last year, released support documents from Pfizer show some significant concerns about vaccinating young children.

Official, FL DOH, under the direction of state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, officially recommended against giving coronavirus vaccines to healthy children. You can watch an roundtable on the subject here: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1ZkKzbqrjVLKv

I thought for this post I would list a host of specific VAERS incidents so you can see for yourself the range of adverse reactions. You should, as always, make your own decisions about the vaccines but the evidence against giving the current CDC recommended doses to children is mounting.

This is ONLY a sample of the AEs.

11 yo female - 5 minutes post 1st dose, said she couldn't hear, said she "couldn't feel her ears" Lost consciousness, came to after ~2-5 minutes After - Had a seizure for 5 minutes Screamed for Mom to "Make it Stop"

5 yo girl - IN - 39 days post (unclear if 1st/2nd) dose Pfizer. - 6 days in hosp. Unclear if 1st/2nd - 11/16/21. C19+ on 11/29/21 (symp onset 11/25/21). C19+ 13 days post 💉MIS-C symptom onset 12/25/21. Hosp for 6 days (MIS-C) confirmed case, onset 12/25/21."

PLEASE SHARE THIS.

PLEASE SUPPORT RATIONAL GROUND

30 MORE INCIDENTS BELOW including a SERIOUS DEATH FROM A VAX. PLEASE SUPPORT RATIONAL GROUND BY BECOMING A PAID SUBSCRIBER!