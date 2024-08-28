Add this to your repository of fantastic tools which members of Rational Ground can take with them anywhere they go. If anyone comes up to you and declares the absolute legitimacy of all things Covid vaccinations… You can point to the fact that almost nobody is getting faxed these days. In fact since the latest round o double shot COVID-19 vaccines came out late 2023, the number of adults 18 and older we are getting vaccinated has stalled… Installed traumatically. Look at this chart.

I'm going folks who are paid subscribers to Rational Ground. We are thrilled to bring you the interactive chart from the Covid fax view that the CDC publishes. Their interactive chart is so confusing and so weird and sometimes they hide the data even so we've given you a very simple view on this thing which is over the course of the last year, what are the percentages of people that I've gotten at least one shot from the 2023 2024 batch of these COVID-19 vaccinations… And you control down on all sorts of categories take a look

So, here is the direct link JUST for our paid subscribers. Play around? Any features you want to add? What other data are we looking for?!