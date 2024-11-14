From Newzy.com

Need a Break from Trump’s Term? Freeze Yourself for 4 Years!

Election blues got you down? Meet Don’t Cry Cryo – the ‘pharma’ company offering a hilarious ‘solution’ to get you through another Trump term! ❄️💤 In this parody commercial, unhappy voters are invited to cryogenically freeze themselves for four years, waking up when the term ends. Complete with side effects, a soothing voiceover, and pharmaceutical-style disclaimers, this satirical ad is sure to have you in stitches! Watch now, laugh out loud, and share with anyone who’s counting down the days to the next election! 😂❄️