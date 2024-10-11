RCP Average: 49.0% Harris, 47.2% Trump

(Harris +1.8)

2-Day Moving Average Chart

Last 5 Individual Polls

Rasmussen Reports

Date: 10/3 - 10/9

Sample Size: 2244 LV

Harris: 46%

Trump: 48%

Spread: Trump +2.0

Reuters/Ipsos

Date: 10/4 - 10/7

Sample Size: 969 LV

Harris: 51%

Trump: 49%

Spread: Harris +2.0

Pew Research

Date: 9/30 - 10/6

Sample Size: 4025 RV

Harris: 48%

Trump: 47%

Spread: Harris +1.0

Morning Consult

Date: 10/4 - 10/6

Sample Size: 11353 LV

Harris: 51%

Trump: 46%

Spread: Harris +5.0

NY Times/Siena

Date: 9/29 - 10/6

Sample Size: 3385 LV

Harris: 49%

Trump: 46%

Spread: Harris +3.0

State Polling Averages

Arizona: Harris 47.6%, Trump 48.1% (Trump +0.5) | 9/19 - 10/8

Georgia: Harris 47.8%, Trump 48.3% (Trump +0.5) | 9/20 - 10/8

Michigan: Harris 47.6%, Trump 48.5% (Trump +0.9) | 9/19 - 10/9

Nevada: Harris 48.0%, Trump 48.2% (Trump +0.2) | 9/20 - 10/8

North Carolina: Harris 48.2%, Trump 48.7% (Trump +0.5) | 9/20 - 10/8

Pennsylvania: Harris 47.9%, Trump 48.3% (Trump +0.4) | 9/19 - 10/9

Wisconsin: Harris 48.3%, Trump 48.0% (Harris +0.3) | 9/18 - 10/9

Obama Scolds Black Men As Dems Fret Over Harris

Harsh words from Obama against Black men with a strange assumption that they won’t vote for Kamala because she’s a woman. That seems kinda racist.

Empress Kamala's New Clothes

The piece critiques Harris's performance and hints at vulnerabilities that become apparent under public scrutiny.

Harris' 'Media Blitz' Reboot Has Been Abject Failure

Vice President Kamala Harris's tumultuous performance following an unceremonious elevation to lead the Democratic ticket after President Biden's unexpected exit. The piece discusses how Harris's recent media appearances have backfired, creating more problems than they solve, and suggesting that her campaign is losing momentum at a critical time.

Spat With DeSantis Shows Harris Is Crude Opportunist

In a recent clash with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vice President Kamala Harris is portrayed as a "crude opportunist," according to an article that examines the dynamics and fallout of the situation.

The Tax Cut Tour: Trump Targets Voters With More Breaks

In a recent address to the Detroit Economic Club, former President Donald Trump revealed a bold proposal to make interest on car loans fully tax deductible, aiming to invigorate Michigan's vital automobile industry.

Could Young Voters in Michigan Hand the State to Harris?

Focusing on Michigan's Saginaw Valley State University, with its vibrant community of approximately 7,000 students, the piece highlights the critical role young voters might play in shaping political outcomes. Given that Trump narrowly secured victory in Michigan by just 11,000 votes in 2016, the energy and turnout of young Michiganders could be pivotal.

'Revival' in Butler Could Be What Seals Trump's Victory

In a captivating article, the spotlight is on Butler, Pennsylvania, as a potential key player in Donald Trump's bid for a second presidential term. The piece discusses how Trump's return to Butler—infamously recognized as the location of a narrowly avoided assassination attempt during his first term—could become a pivotal moment in securing his comeback to the presidency.

