If you haven’t heard yet, Jenny has launched her own Substack, where her writing is sure to bring laughter, smiles, and plenty of reasons to still have kids (we hope). CHECK IT OUT HERE »

Here’s a little glimpse of what awaits you over there!

When I was pregnant with Ellis, my sweet sixth (and LAST) baby, and sure he was going to stick around after multiple miscarriages, I told Justin, “The next two years are going to kick my ass. I need you to help me remember that, and remind me that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.” Because the truth is that having three kids under five had kicked my ass. Four kids under seven said, “Hold my beer.” Another confessional truth is that I don’t enjoy being a stay-at-home-mom. Do NOT misconstrue me: I enjoy being a mother, and I certainly enjoy my children. But the day-to-day “job” parts of momming while I remember what it was like to use my brain to problem solve things other than which tiny hiney is that smell coming from? Not my favorite. I never had mom guilt about sending my kids to quality daycares while I worked for a paycheck. Maybe it’s because I grew up with a working mom, or maybe it’s just the way I am, but I enjoy working outside of the home to being a SAHM. So why do it?

Read on!

P.S. I’ll be back to writing myself shortly. Somebody’s gotta pay for Jenny’s beers!