In case you’ve been living under a rock… Jenny has her own Substack and her writing will make you laugh and smile and even guffaw a few times. READ IT HERE »

Here’s a taste of what’s over there.

Let me set the scene. It’s Monday morning at 7:35-

interrupted by a toddler who wants a snack - I’ve decided to interject this post every time I’m interrupted by Harley (3) or Ellis (16 months), who are for all intents and purposes rested, fed, and happily watching some preschool sing-song show on TV while I type while I put my laptop to work by typing on my lap

Anyway. Monday morning, 7:35, solo parenting the morning with 4 kids (Cordelia spent last night at her dad’s) because Justin took on some new work projects a couple of months ago and has been leaving the house by 7:15 most mornings.

interrupted because the other toddler also wants a snack after noticing her brother had a yogurt

It’s work he really enjoys, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s currently working consistent 60-70 weeks (12 hours 5 days a week, plus some on weekends when needed), which means that his support system is also working overtime. It’s me, hi, I’m the support system, it’s me.

This man though - he is an amazing father and the best partner I could hope for. I never get out of bed before 6:45/7, even though our toddlers get up before 6 and the kindergartener and second grader are never far behind. He gets them going, packs their lunches, and usually feeds them breakfast. I say usually because it was 7:35 this morning, 10 minutes before we need to head out the door for school -

interrupted by toddler deciding that my laptop is his laptop, and he will help me type. Also he stepped on his almost empty yogurt pouch and I had to clean him and the floor

So 10 minutes before we need to be out the door, the girls ask, “Aren’t we going to have breakfast?” Ughhhhhhhhh you guys can have a banana or toast but only if you tell me now! Pasta, they want reheated plain pasta. Whatever. Four small plates of reheated pasta coming up in two minutes flat.