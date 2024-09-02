Mrs. Hart: "There are no breaks."
Mrs. Hart has some terrific thoughts, reflections and advice about our summer. With 9 kids ages 30 to 8 months, things are interesting to say the least! Go on over to her Substack and give her some love! (picture: borrowed pool with 6 kids at home for the summer)
REMINDER: I have a special price for Rational Ground TODAY and I hope you'll take it.
» » SECURE LINK FOR RATIONAL GROUND NEWSLETTER « «
(Harley pointing the way there!)
65 Days to the election, and I've given you a BUNCH of tools as subscribers. Go subscribe then come back here!\
The EXCLUSIVE AI Rational Ground tool. Explore the technology that will change the world. Let's put it to use to STOP the powers which stomped all over our lives.
Cheat Sheet on the economy: learn all about WHY the economy is headed off a cliff.
Elections chart on YOUR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.
DRILL DOWN on specific states and their election outcomes over time.
And we're STILL on top of COVID here:
Interactive charts to see BIG COVID $ GETTERS in your home town
The ultimate list of lists for COVID vaccines.
Interactive Vax Chart showing the uptake (or lack thereof) of vaccines across the board.
25 Time the Government tried to CENSOR YOU.
Thank you for your consideration of joining our hundreds of subscribers.
Justin Hart
P.S. This DISCOUNTED price won't be here forever.