If you’re like me and of a certain age, you probably recognize the name Zapruder. This refers, of course, to Abraham Zapruder, the man who filmed the JFK assassination with a Bell & Howell home-movie camera.
It is the strangest feeling as political events have moved so quickly and it seems like the assassination attempt against President Trump over a month ago has almost moved the back burner and the memory hold. I don't believe we should let that happen, and I think this newly released video brings some serious questions again as to the incompetency of our Secret Service.
Take a look again at this video which was just compiled by a user on X. It shows some 17+ videos all stacked together and spliced synchronized in time. The shooter was on the roof for three minutes! This is a wild and compelling video and you have to watch it several times to take it all in. But my audience deserves to have it front and center!
NEW video compilation of the Trump Assassination Attempt