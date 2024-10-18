What is HAPPENING with the early voting in Pennsylvania. Sit down, let me walk you through it.

Right now with ~19 days to go to election, Pennsylvania early voting is showing some really interesting numbers compared to prev. cycles:

Democrats have a decrease of 14% from 2020 to 2024 but an increase of 18.9% from 2022 to 2024.

🚨Republicans saw an increase of 51.6% from 2020 to 2024, and a larger increase of 83% from 2022 to 2024.

In Pennsylvania, the largest Democratic stronghold is Philadelphia County, where Democrats hold a significant advantage, with a partisan voting index (PVI) of +35 Democratic. Other major Democratic counties include Allegheny County (which includes Pittsburgh), with a PVI of +12 Democratic, and Montgomery County, with a PVI of +14 Democratic.

On the Republican side, Bedford County is one of the strongest Republican counties, with a PVI of +33 Republican. Other large Republican strongholds include Fulton County (+35 Republican), Armstrong County (+25 Republican), and Butler County (+16 Republican).

Now, we should note that early voting is NOT a great predictor of outcomes or momentum historically but EVERYTHING has changed since the Covid monies changed a LOT of election laws. Stay tuned!

DETAILS BELOW. SIGN UP FOR JUST $7/month