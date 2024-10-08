As we enter the last month of the campaign I’ll be providing commentary links and detailed polls. Be sure to sign up as some of this will be behind the firewall but I want to make sure you get value for being on this list regardless. But it is just $7 or month or save big and purchase the annual subscription.

Poll Average:

49.2% Harris, 47.2% Trump (Harris +2.0)

Morning Political Newsletter Links

When Harris Promises Come to Nothing

In this piece, Byron York takes on Vice President Kamala Harris for not fulfilling several campaign promises during her time in office. A central issue highlighted is that despite nearly four years in the vice presidential role, there are unmet expectations and unfulfilled commitments from her campaign, suggesting a disconnect between promises made and actions taken while in office.

Autumn Chill Descends on Harris Campaign

This article discusses the shift in momentum for Kamala Harris's presidential campaign following a lively summer. During the summer, Harris gained significant attention after replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee and officially accepting the nomination alongside running mate Tim Walz at the August convention. However, as autumn arrives, the excitement surrounding her campaign has diminished, with the rallies that once captured widespread media attention now becoming more routine events.

A Troubled Place

The town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, is experiencing a significant rise in the number of Haitian migrants. This influx has presented challenges for the local population, who are working to adjust to the demographic changes and address concerns related to resources, community integration, and cultural differences. The situation highlights the broader issues of immigration and community adaptation in small towns.

A Month Away--Trump Finds His Willie Horton?

Kamala Harris's past support for taxpayer-funded sex change procedures for prisoners could be a controversial issue. The author refers to this as a significant misstep by Harris, implying it could be used against her politically in a similar way the Willie Horton case was used in past political campaigns.

Harris Flustered, Out of Her Depth on 60 Minutes

The article reports on Vice President Kamala Harris's appearance on "60 Minutes," where she faced challenging questions from interviewer Bill Whitaker. The article suggests that Harris's responses were often vague and evasive, requiring Whitaker to repeat questions several times. It also criticizes the editing of the interview by CBS News, implying that the producers made significant edits to the conversation. Overall, the article portrays Harris as struggling with the interview, suggesting she was flustered and out of her depth.

2-Day Moving Average Chart

Date Range: 9/19 - 10/7

Last 5 Individual Polls