Have you ever wondered who's really behind Kamala Harris's presidential run? After one of you asked about the key players influencing her campaign, I decided to dive deep and uncover her closest advisors—and yes, I've got their Twitter handles!

As someone who's worked on several presidential campaigns, both as a consultant and directly, I've seen firsthand how the campaign trail often leads straight to the White House. The victors not only claim the crown but also decide who gets to reside in the castle—or the Red Keep, if you're a fan of Game of Thrones. Knowing who these influential people are is crucial because they shape policies and steer the direction of the administration.

I'm a bit nervous to share some of these findings because they touch on controversial topics. That's why most of this content will be behind a paywall. But trust me, you'll find it intriguing. For now, let's dive into the first key advisor.

1. Julie Chávez Rodríguez – Campaign Manager

Prior Experience: Campaign manager for the 2024 Joe Biden presidential campaign.

Twitter: @juliecr46

Additional Details:

Julie Chávez Rodríguez, granddaughter of controversial labor activist César Chávez, has deep ties to left-wing politics. Her role in the Biden administration's Office of Intergovernmental Affairs raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest and nepotism. Critics argue her focus on Latino voter mobilization often comes at the expense of other demographic groups. Her leadership in Harris's campaign is seen by some as an attempt to pander to identity politics rather than address the concerns of all Americans.

MORE BELOW!