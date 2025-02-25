Imagine scrolling through social media and seeing that one post—you know the one. The one riddled with inaccuracies, spreading fear or pushing a narrative that’s long been debunked. You want to respond, but who has time to dig up the exact studies, craft a compelling rebuttal, and make sure it's concise and bulletproof?

Or imagine sitting in a school board meeting as a new round of Covid protocols is floated—mask mandates, testing requirements, or another round of closures. You need the facts, and you need them now.

Enter RGchat—a powerful ChatGPT-based tool built exclusively for paid subscribers of our Substack. It’s designed to help you quickly access research, analyze data, craft persuasive arguments, and take action using the insights we’ve gathered over five years of fighting Covid misinformation and harmful policies.

With the looming threat of health authorities reviving restrictions, RGchat is your best weapon for rapid response—whether it’s countering the latest fear campaign or equipping yourself with the hard facts to push back on bad policies.

What Can You Do With RGchat?

We've structured RGchat around the most useful and action-driven prompts to help you research, respond, and advocate more effectively.

1. Researching COVID-19 Policies and Narratives

(Find the facts fast and get them in a clear, compelling format.)

"Summarize the negative impacts of Covid lockdowns on small businesses."

"What does the latest research say about the effectiveness of mask mandates?"

"Break down the evidence for and against the Covid lab leak theory."

"Provide a timeline of public health officials changing positions on Covid policies."

"Summarize the data on school closures and learning loss."

"Give me a list of Covid restrictions still in place in various U.S. states and cities."

2. Rapid Data Analysis

(Get real-world numbers and trends on demand.)

"Provide a statistical comparison of excess deaths before and after lockdowns."

"What percentage of Covid deaths were classified as 'with' rather than 'from' Covid?"

"Analyze the correlation between lockdowns and economic downturns by state."

"Summarize hospitalization rates among vaccinated vs. unvaccinated populations."

"Break down the rate of myocarditis in young males post-vaccination."

3. Crafting Responses for Social Media & Letters

(Quickly generate fact-based arguments that resonate.)

"Draft a tweet summarizing the failure of mask mandates in schools."

"Write a Facebook post exposing the real motivations behind vaccine mandates."

"Create a concise rebuttal to a claim that school closures saved lives."

"Write a sharp, engaging reply to someone arguing that 'lockdowns were necessary.'"

4. Writing Blog Posts & Opinion Pieces

(Use RGchat to create compelling long-form content.)

"Outline a blog post explaining why lockdowns caused more harm than good."

"Write a persuasive article on how the government manipulated Covid data."

"Draft an opinion piece about how Fauci's recommendations undermined public trust."

5. Drafting Letters to Officials, Editors & School Boards

(Push back against mandates, censorship, and bad policies.)

"Write a letter to my state representative opposing mask mandates for children."

"Draft a letter to the editor about the long-term economic impacts of Covid restrictions."

"Compose a letter to my local school board arguing against mandatory testing for students."

6. Creating Fact Sheets & Info Summaries

(Arm yourself with clear, concise data for any discussion.)

"Summarize the strongest arguments against school closures in a one-page fact sheet."

"Develop a fact sheet outlining the failure of lockdown policies worldwide."

"Create a simple breakdown of excess mortality trends by vaccination status."

7. Tracking Key Players & Narratives

(Know who’s driving the Covid agenda and who’s pushing back.)

"Create a profile of the policymakers who advocated for lockdowns and their current positions."

"Summarize the main researchers and experts who challenged mainstream Covid policies."

8. Prepping for Interviews & Debates

(Sharpen your arguments with real-time coaching.)

"Give me three quick counterpoints to someone saying 'lockdowns saved millions of lives.'"

"Help me prepare a short speech on the failures of Covid policies for a local meeting."

"Generate a Q&A format explaining why natural immunity was ignored in Covid policies."

Why RGchat?

Rapid, reliable research : No more digging through search engines for hours.

Action-driven responses : Not just knowledge, but the tools to use it effectively.

Custom-crafted for the Rational Ground community: Unlike generic AI, this is trained to align with what we’ve uncovered in five years of Covid truth-seeking.

This is the tool we wish we had when the pandemic first hit. Now, it’s here for you.

