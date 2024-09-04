DAYS LEFT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SPECIAL ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP - PLEASE ACT QUICKLY

The Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) is a crucial dataset released by the CDC in partnership with various organizations. It surveys high school-aged children across the United States to assess key health indicators. This dataset tracks trends in obesity, television screen time, sugar consumption, physical activity, and other behaviors that impact long-term health outcomes.

One aspect we've been particularly focused on at Rational Ground is how COVID policies have affected these health metrics. Unsurprisingly, the pandemic's impacts are evident in the data. From an initial glance at the charts, one can observe significant differences between genders. For example, while obesity rates among high school-aged males have decreased, they have unfortunately increased for females. This gender gap and the correlations between other factors such as soda consumption and physical activity further emphasize the complexity of these trends.

Look at that HUGE jump for female high schoolers during the Covid years.

These findings point to a concerning development in youth health, which we encourage you to explore. For subscribers, we’ve made state-level data accessible, allowing you to investigate trends within your own area. Additional data will be uploaded throughout the week, providing even more insight into these critical issues.