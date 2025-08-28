When historians look back on the COVID years, they won’t just document a virus. They’ll document the collapse of America’s most trusted health agency into a factory of fear, censorship, and bad science. The CDC didn’t just miss the mark—it repeatedly tripped over its own contradictions, buried evidence, and treated the public as an obstacle instead of a partner.

Right now CDC employees are marching out the door in protest of whatever their protesting today! They claim the science is being ignored!

They’re gaslighting you to distract you from their recent very public failures.

Here is the charge sheet.

1. Data Suppression & FOIA Stonewalling

The CDC’s own reports admitted errors, yet they fought to keep the receipts hidden. Rep. Thomas Massie caught them overstating vaccine benefits for the previously infected. Instead of transparency, the agency slow-walked Freedom of Information Act requests, releasing half-empty inboxes years after the fact.

And when the New York Times asked about missing data, the CDC response wasn’t denial—it was worse: they weren’t releasing numbers because the public “might misinterpret them.” Translation: trust us, but don’t check our work.

2. Collusion With Big Tech

Every week, the CDC sent “BOLO lists” of so-called misinformation directly to Twitter. They coordinated with Facebook (which happily dropped $15 million in free ad credits), and even pressured Google to shape search results.

This wasn’t public health—it was narrative enforcement. Federal health bureaucrats deciding what Americans were allowed to read, post, or share.

3. Surveillance of the Public

The CDC quietly cut a $420,000 check to a data broker for location data on 20 million phones per day. Why? To monitor whether people obeyed curfews, skipped church, or visited schools.

The contract was labeled “urgent COVID-19 work,” but internal documents admitted the data would be used for far more than the pandemic. The CDC turned disease control into population control.

4. Vaccine Safety Theater

CDC launched “V-safe,” an app to actively track vaccine side effects. Then they shut it down in June 2023—while still pushing boosters on every man, woman, and child.

Worse, the agency knew about myocarditis risks by early 2021. Draft bulletins were written but never sent. Public warnings were delayed or watered down, even as internal discussions admitted the signal was real.

When lives were at stake, CDC chose spin over honesty.

5. Cherry-Picked Science

Remember the Arizona school masking study? CDC ended their analysis exactly at the peak of cases, conveniently missing the reversal that followed. Independent reviews found no significant benefit when the full dataset was used.

And in the bigger picture? A systematic review of CDC mask studies showed less than 30% even tested mask effectiveness, zero randomized trials, and only 14% with statistically significant results. This wasn’t science—it was propaganda wrapped in a footnote.

6. Non-Pharmaceutical Theater

Six feet apart. Plexiglass shields. Masking toddlers at recess. The CDC pushed a parade of mandates with almost no evidentiary backbone. Outdoor restrictions were laughable, yet enforced. All pain, no gain.

7. The Children Paid the Price

The costs of this junk science landed hardest on kids. School closures robbed children of years of learning, socialization, and development. Remote schooling was a failure everywhere it was tried, yet the CDC clung to the shutdown model long after the evidence was in.

Now we’re left with historic learning loss and eroded trust in routine immunization programs. That’s the CDC’s legacy for America’s children.

8. Death Counts You Couldn’t Trust

Falls. Suicides. Car accidents. Gunshots. Hundreds of “accidental” deaths were logged as COVID fatalities in those under 60 in 2021. This inflated the fear, skewed the numbers, and justified more emergency power grabs.

9. Policy Overreach

CDC decided it wasn’t just about disease anymore. They tried to impose a federal eviction moratorium. They pushed rigid six-foot distancing everywhere from schools to restaurants. And they stamped “approved” on universal masking, regardless of context or consequence.

Then, despite acknowledging waning efficacy, the CDC’s own ACIP voted 15–0 to bake COVID shots permanently into the pediatric schedule. Once policy ossifies, truth doesn’t matter.

10. Camps & “Green Zones”

Yes, the CDC actually drafted a “shielding approach” that involved moving “high-risk” people into “green zones”—segregated areas with no movement in or out. They limited worship, anticipated mental breakdowns, and prepped for suicides.

The guidance stayed live on the CDC website until 2023.

11. Natural Immunity? Ignored.

From the start, CDC dismissed natural immunity—insisting that prior infection offered no real protection. Even as studies mounted, even as waves passed, the agency stuck to its script. Variants came and went, yet the policies never adjusted.

The Verdict

The CDC wasn’t just wrong—they were arrogant, deceptive, and often authoritarian. They suppressed data, censored dissent, and enforced unscientific rules that cost Americans their livelihoods, their freedoms, and their children’s future.

The damage is done. The only question left is whether we learn the lesson, or let the same bureaucrats run the next “emergency.”