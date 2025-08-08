Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Rockenfield's avatar
Tom Rockenfield
6d

Such a cogent send up! Even a cycle count of one would evidence the germ of sacred satire. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
6d

Elon Musk & Donald Trump Follow The Chief Justice on Crimes Against Humanity a Nuremberg 2.0 for Fauci & Gates et al ft Fauci Dossier https://nuremberg2.substack.com/p/elon-musk-and-donald-trump-follow Top 100 Most Wanted Posters for After-The-Fact Conspiracy for Covid Measures & Crimes Against Humanity. Print and distribute where legal and lawful. https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/nuremberg-20-trial-begins-32-316-vs-100-wanted-on-covid-crimes

June 7th 2024 Dr. Fauci’s Faustian Bargain Revealed https://www.activistpost.com/2024/06/dr-faucis-faustian-bargain-revealed.html

June 12, 2021 Nuremberg 2.0 - 100 Questions for Fauci & Gates on Nuremberg Code https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/nuremberg-20---100-questions-for-fauci-gates-on-nuremberg-code

December 31, 2021 Germ-Virus Theory vs Terrain Theory Part 2 ft Fauci is HELLRAISER https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/germ-virus-theory-vs-terrain-theory-part-2-ft-fauci-is-hellraiser

December 23, 2021 Twas Night Before Xmas - Fauci Sterilize U w/ Covid & Tetanus VAX https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/twas-the-night-before-christmas-fauci-sterilize-you-tetanus-vax

November 12, 2022 Fauci, the Sickle Maker, Grim Reaper is Retiring - Swamp Drained! https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/fauci-the-sickle-maker-grim-reaper-is-retiring---swamp-drained

January 13, 2023 Fauci, Gates & DARPA built Counter-Measures for U.S. DOD & DHS. Then use virology to blame Nature & You as the "Virus". With their tests and swabs by stealing your DNA; they create Bio-Specific Weapons to remotely kill-you! While they use "Smart Genes" to reverse effects of CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing vaccines. https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/fauci-gates-built-counter-measures-for-dod-dhs-vs-nature-you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 COVID Reason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture