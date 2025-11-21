Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
1d

Great Work!

I fear that if I gave this to all my friends and family who were gaslighted into taking the poison that this piece could never reach them . They simply would not “ get” anything here that you have written about. I do because I started on this journey over 5 years now. I absorbed it all because of the great people who questioned the science and pursued the truth. Unfortunately , those who got caught into taking the poison , most of them never did. They therefore lack being informed from both points of view.

We all know, because of our nonstop investigations that this is all about the Religion of Vaccines. The unfortunate others will not understand at all what you have written.

This is a substantial piece and a great comment on what happened to the unfortunates. And to the resistors.

I wonder how this could be rewritten for them. Those, whom we desperately need to wake up so we can fight back with more strength the next tyrannical move that the Blob makes.

We are in a dire situation.

I don’t know about all of you others but there is even still nothing written that I feel I can send to my loved ones that would finally open their eyes and change their minds. They are not looking. Some don’t want to. The Truth is not reaching them… and we have no more time to waste.

We already get it.

What we really need is a way into their life /minds that will start the awakening process.

A step by step process, but all in one place. It’s obvious that they didn’t , and still don’t want to commit to all the time it takes. Plus they never understood the importance of it- where we certainly felt the need.

We can’t fool around anymore. They need to learn somehow what went one and what’s going on and what we are in for next.

2 replies
Cruising Economist's avatar
Cruising Economist
2hEdited

Though tragic, being based on actual history, this is a creative and pointed post.

Ignoring sociopathic bureaucrats/politicians and their lapdog media then doing a little homework is not only prudent but potentially life saving amid the current political lunacy.

By mid 2020, for those who bothered to look, even the heavily skewed CDC data made it clear that COVID posed no meaningful risk of mortality for reasonably healthy people (zero for healthy children). And of course those recovered enjoyed the greatest possible resistance, as we learned in high school biology as I recall. Once understood rejection of injection with a radical new technology which had no medium or long term track record or testing was the only rational choice. However the behavior of many I knew proved bizarre. You could point them right to the easily understood information and they'd refuse to look, preferring to remain ignorant ensconced amid the herd.

