Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
6d

Yeah, for sure. I actually looked up hospital capacity at various hospitals when they were "overwhelmed". Some were full or close to being full while most others in a surrounding area had plenty of capacity. Guess which ones made the news. When I pointed this out and gave links to acquaintances they would ignore and only listen to "experts" on the subject.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
6d

Hello? Hello? I was sent from central casting to clean up all the diseased floors. Hello?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 COVID Reason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture