Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Donna Ruth
Aug 14

Addendum to your excellent addition to Jack Lewis’ lasting treasure:

Dear Uncle Screwtape,

It is with great pleasure that I view the mortals who had once been reluctant to use credit cards or debit cards now pay for their retail purchases using these traceable plastic tools with greater frequency; nay, in most of their purchases. Cash, once king, is now less found in their pocketbooks. Mortals have discovered the alluring convenience of the quick tap or swipe. No more fumbling around in their wallets for dollars and nickels. Tap and bag. Oh, my dear uncle, they have been so sweetly programmed. A transitional victory.

Further, during the lockdowns, the mortals experienced the delicious convenience of shopping for groceries and everyday items online with their favourite grocery, big box or online outlets. Why, their items could even be delivered, or they could drive to the grocery or hardware store and have some be-masked young person deposit them in their car trunk. Within a few short years, cash is now no longer king, nor even a prince or earl; cash was the hoped-for new inconvenience. Oh dear uncle, such a sweet victory. We had so longed for the end of cash so disgustingly untraceable. Who knew it could be so easy? Fear is an exceptional tool.

Fondly,

Your beloved nephew

Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
Aug 14

