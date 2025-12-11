Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Crixcyon
24m

When you have a trillion dollar empire to protect, the fact that people die from using your toxic products must be buried in a grave as deep as 1,000 miles. Endless profits is the goal, not longer lives. When they tell you to never question the safety and efficacy of vaccines, that is the signal that they are toxic and deadly garbage. If they were indeed safe and effective there would be mountains of trials and studies backing up that lie.

Mick From Hooe (UK)
17m

First, the CDC (or was it the FDA?) admitted recently that there were "6 provable Covid Jab related baby deaths", a day later, they admitted it was "10 Vax DEATHS". Now, a week later, we're reading that they now admit "60 documented VAX DEATHS". This is called 'drip feeding the truth' or a 'limited hang-out'!

I wish they'd get real and admit it's well into the thousands of Vax Related DEATHS from dangerous, unproven mRNA formulated Gene-Editing injections - they pretend are 'VACCINES'.

Hopefully, Kennedy will shut off Big Pharma's 'Get out of Jail FREE' card soon. The PREP Act was always designed to protect Big Pharma at the demise of the world's population. An insane 'law'!

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot!) We live longer!

