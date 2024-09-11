It's hard to walk when the moderators shoot you in the foot and you shoot yourself in the other one.

That was not the greatest debate.

It certainly didn't help that the moderators were extremely biased against Trump and failed to fact-check anything that Kamala Harris brought to the table. They didn't press a single ounce on any of her switched policies or anything else. They had one question that was pretty good about her flip-flops, and then they just let her answer and moved on:



Trump did get a couple good hits in there:

And here was pretty choice:

But we have to be honest. Kamala layed down a bunch of lines with hooks and bait. And on every issue, Trump took the bait — which is really unfortunate.

He was constantly on defense. I'll have some more thoughts in the morning. Discuss amongst yourselves.



But this shot will become a meme for sure: