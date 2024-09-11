The debate
It's hard to walk when the moderators shoot you in the foot and you shoot yourself in the other one.
That was not the greatest debate.
Rational Ground by Justin Hart is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It certainly didn't help that the moderators were extremely biased against Trump and failed to fact-check anything that Kamala Harris brought to the table. They didn't press a single ounce on any of her switched policies or anything else. They had one question that was pretty good about her flip-flops, and then they just let her answer and moved on:
Trump did get a couple good hits in there:
And here was pretty choice:
But we have to be honest. Kamala layed down a bunch of lines with hooks and bait. And on every issue, Trump took the bait — which is really unfortunate.
He was constantly on defense. I'll have some more thoughts in the morning. Discuss amongst yourselves.
But this shot will become a meme for sure:
Rational Ground by Justin Hart is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Cinematography observation.
During split screen she was perfectly framed, they had the frame cropped to give her a perfect form that fits within a “normal” camera frame. But Trump was cropped out of the camera frame, creating a visual perception that he is large, fat, oversized. If they showed both of them side by side, fairly, with their complete proportions visible the audience would see how puny she really is next to this man.
This was the type of cinematography that comes straight out of Hollywood. It's visual tricks just like producing a movie, for effect, emotional “perceptions” that are completely manufactured before you ever see it. This was the visual of the skulduggery of the entire forum. Par for the course. We see it. Movie magic. Goes hand-in-hand with political theater.
Agreed. The moderators "correcting" Trump was really too much. The racial identify question to Trump was offensive as well. The difference in the questions showed the bias. But Trump is a terrible debater and tonight he showed his age & exhaustion and missed so many opportunities because he always jumps first to defend himself. But it is chilling how she and her writers are so creepily able to switch stories. Stories to emote, like women bleeding out.. egad. Hard to believe she was not given the questions. Kamala is very scary highly manipulative candidate. A far more articulate liar than anyone expected. Ugh.