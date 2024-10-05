Many of you have no doubt seen the headlines today touting massive job growth - 255K jobs added on a month-over-month basis for the Biden-Harris administration. Here are the true numbers you should be looking at straight from the sources.

You can make your own determination:

BLS EMPLOYMENT FOR SEPT 2024

2 SOURCES

The BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) uses two key surveys to track employment: the Establishment Data (Current Employment Statistics) and the Household Data (Current Population Survey).

The Establishment Data is gathered from employers and focuses on job counts, wages, and hours worked, providing detailed industry-level insights. It tracks non-farm employment and excludes self-employed workers.

In contrast, the Household Data is collected from individuals in households and measures broader labor force characteristics like employment, unemployment, labor force participation, and includes self-employed and agricultural workers. These surveys can sometimes show different trends due to their distinct scopes and methodologies.

So, where do they get the 254K jobs added? Easy, ADJUSTED DATA showing 223K new private jobs + 32K new government jobs.

But that’s HEAVILY masked by SEASONAL ADJUSTMENTS.

The UNADJUSTED NUMBER IS: 918K NEW GOVERNMENT JOBS and -458K PRIVATE JOBS.

And in the household survey is even worse!

Bottom line. Using the seasonally adjusted household survey there were 785K new govt jobs created and 133K private jobs created. In other words, according to the household data, 86% of jobs created in September were government jobs.

And if you use the Household survey unadjusted data: 1.3 MILLION GOVT JOBS vs. -275K private jobs.

Even Fed Chairman Powell was calling into question the veracity of the BLS numbers.

It’s a farce.

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED GOVT JOBS

Establishment Data: Govt Jobs

Aug 2024: 23,390

Sept 2024: 23,421 32K new govt jobs



Compare to

Household Survey: Govt Jobs

Aug 2024: 21,431

Sept 2024: 22,216 785K new govt jobs



UNADJUSTED GOVT JOBS

Establishment Data: Government Jobs

Aug 2024: 22,541

Sept 2024: 23,459 918K new govt jobs



Compare to

Household Survey: Government Jobs

Aug 2024: 20,854

Sept 2024: 22,176 1.3 million new govt jobs



SEASONALLY ADJUSTED PRIVATE JOBS

Establishment Data: Private Jobs

Aug 2024: 135,461

Sept 2024: 135,684 223K new private jobs



Compare to:



Household Survey: Private Jobs

Aug 2024: 127,962

Sept 2024: 128,095 133K new private jobs



UNADJUSTED PRIVATE JOBS

Establishment Data: Private Jobs

Aug 2024: 136,176

Sept 2024: 135,718 -458K lost private jobs



Compare to

