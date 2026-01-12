They Planned It: How Big Pharma PURPOSELY Deceived Regulators about Vax DNA Contamination

I’ve written before about unresolved questions surrounding mRNA vaccine manufacturing and regulatory oversight, particularly where transparency and enforcement appear thinner than the public was led to believe. This presentation revisits one of the most technical—and most consequential—of those issues: residual DNA contamination and how regulators defined, justified, and ultimately enforced safety limits.

Kevin McKernan walks through what the standards actually say, how they evolved, and why the commonly cited “10ng limit” may offer far less assurance than advertised. Regardless of where you land on the policy implications, the underlying documentation and process are worth understanding—especially given how confidently the issue was dismissed for years.

Watch with a critical eye, and compare it to what we were told at the time.